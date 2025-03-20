"Would we even know who she was if it wasn't for Iman"— Viral tweet sparks debate on Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's popularity

On March 20, 2025, an X user with the handle @Nuecents37 reshared a post by Glock Topickz regarding Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce proceedings. It has now gained 1.7 million views.

“Would we even know who she was if it wasn't for Iman?” the user asked.

The X user seemingly referred to a video shared by Glock Topickz. In it, singer-songwriter Teyana Taylor went on Instagram Live on Tuesday night to call out her now-estranged husband, former NBA star Iman Shumpert. In the lengthy clip, she accused him of publicizing their personal affairs on social media and seemingly enjoying it.

She also dismissed the circulating claims of being a "gold digger," arguing that her ex-husband earned more than she did during their July 2024 divorce settlement.

@Nuecents37’s now-viral tweet triggered a debate online on Teyana and Iman’s popularity, with some people siding with Iman—

“I still don’t know who she is,” a person wrote.

“Never paid attention to her till she was around bro, she had some sh*t here and there, but let’s not act like … NVMD,” one person wrote.

“Lol she finessed him man… and all these folks think she has money meanwhile needed all of his,” wrote another.

On the other hand, some people said they weren't aware of who Iman was—

“I didn’t know him before they were together. Lol,” one person wrote.

“I don’t even know what team he played for, stop it,” wrote another.

“Would we even know Iman if it wasn’t for her? pls…” a fan wrote.

Exploring Teyana Taylor’s recent comments about Iman Shumpert

Earlier this month, details about Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s divorce proceedings began circulating online. In the wake of this, Teyana, during a March 19 Instagram Live session, accused Iman of leaking the alleged settlement details.

She claimed she had evidence that Iman was “paying” blogs to post details of their divorce settlement, stating that he enjoyed the publicity and attention. Teyana Taylor also claimed that while she had "protected” him throughout, he didn’t care about the death threats she received.

She said everything she received from the divorce settlement belonged to her, as it was “paid out of my pocket.” She also clarified that she received a one-time seven-figure payment from her ex.

Teyana Taylor also denied the claims that she was trying to send her ex-spouse to jail, asserting that her court filing was simply meant to make him leave her alone. The 34-year-old New Yorker concluded by saying that Iman Shumpert was using the divorce drama to promote his new music venture.

Meanwhile, according to reports from E Online, she urged the Georgia court to hold him in contempt and impose a maximum fine of $1,000 while also sentencing him to 20 days in jail in her recent filing. She clarified that the divorce had reportedly been finalized last year, not in March 2025, as per the latest online rumors.

According to the March 18 petition, the couple did not reach a “settlement” when the divorce was finalized in July 2024, after which the case was sealed. The petition also stated that “everything that either party received in the divorce… was awarded by the Court."

Teyana Taylor further alleged that the news about their divorce proceedings surfaced online after her photos from the Jay-Z and Beyoncé-hosted Vanity Fair 2025 Oscars Gold after-party with Aaron Pierre went viral.

"On March 3, 2025, Oscar night, [Taylor] posted black and white photos of herself and another actor. Not surprisingly, just days later, a huge story about a false 'Divorce Settlement' between the parties pops up, just in time to help promote [Shumpert]'s newly-released new rap song," the court document claimed.

In her recent petition, the Google Me songstress dismissed ongoing rumors regarding her divorce settlement with her ex-husband. For example, she clarified that she retained four of their seven properties valued at $10 million (according to The Root), two of which she purchased independently.

In the petition, Teyana Taylor also stated that Iman Shumpert retained the Miami condo, which was originally his gift to her.

Additionally, she kept the luxury cars valued at $1 million, including a $300,000 Maybach and a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, along with her ownership of the production company, The Aunties.

"Both parties put work, time and money into the remaining four properties that were divided by the Court," the filing added.

The legal document also stated that Taylor’s lawyer had contacted Shumpert and reportedly asked him to “stop or curtail the public dissemination of information.” She added that her former spouse would now “pretend that he had no idea how the stories about the divorce case leaked."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Iman Shumpert’s attorney denied that his client leaked any “allegations or claims” brought forth by his ex-wife. Lawyer Stephen C. Steele told Complex and TMZ Sports:

“Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any media. Specifically, but without limitations, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter.

"As agreed by the parties, and as ordered by the court, he has not, and he will not disclose any of the contents of the now-sealed file, nor will he reveal or discuss the substance or content of any orders or pleadings," Steele added.

Shumpert’s attorney stated that his client vows to “continue to comply with the court order sealing the details of this divorce” and “has absolutely no interest in discussing any of these private and personal details with any media or any parties not directly involved with this case.”

Teyana Taylor’s mother and manager, Nikki Taylor, subsequently criticized the statement during her appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, which was shared by co-host Loren LoRosa on Wednesday.

Musician-actress Teyana Taylor met former basketball player Iman Shumpert in 2011 and began dating in 2013. Two years later, in 2015, they got engaged and tied the knot the following year. The couple has two daughters: Iman “Junie” Taylor Shumpert Jr., 9, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 4.

Teyana filed for divorce in January 2023, but the announcement came in September. At the time, she clarified that they had been separated for a while but that it wasn’t due to infidelity. In her Instagram post at the time, Teyana Taylor also mentioned that they would continue to remain “best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. "

