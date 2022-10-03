"Yara's friends suck!": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans feel Yara's friends are not concerned about her safety

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (season 7, episode 6), Yara finally received approval for her green card and went for drinks with her friends. Jovi decided to tag along with his wife, but Yara's friends were not happy to see him.

Yara shared her plans for going to Prague to visit her mother and bring her to the USA with her. Jovi shared that it was not safe for her to go alone and asked her to wait for three weeks to finish some work. Yara's friends supported her decision and accused him of being a controlling husband. They also asked him why he wanted to hang out with his wife's friends.

In Yara's absence, Jovi explained that she always listened to her friends and asked them to try to convince Yara not to go for her safety. Yara's friends were still concerned about Jovi's true intentions. They felt that he did not care about his wife's safety and just wanted to control Yara's life.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans felt that Jovi was correct to care for his wife's safety, but Yara's friends did not care about her.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? fans side with Jovi as Yara's friends support her to leave for Prague

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? said that Jovi was not controlling, and was just concerned about his partner. They slammed Yara's friends and felt that they did not care about her whatsoever.

Ms Keshia @luv2hvefun OMG.. where is the control.. please get these women off my tv.. they should stupid #90dayfiance OMG.. where is the control.. please get these women off my tv.. they should stupid #90dayfiance

#HappilyEverAfter Yara's friends are a bit rude to Jovo. It makes more sense for Yara to wait for Jovi to accompany her on this trip during all the upheaval in Ukraine and Russia. He's worried about her traveling, especially with their daughter. #90DayFiance Yara's friends are a bit rude to Jovo. It makes more sense for Yara to wait for Jovi to accompany her on this trip during all the upheaval in Ukraine and Russia. He's worried about her traveling, especially with their daughter. #90DayFiance #HappilyEverAfter

Alan ❌❌❌ @redstar217 I hate these “friends” for making me feel sympathetic toward Jovi #90dayfiance I hate these “friends” for making me feel sympathetic toward Jovi #90dayfiance

#90DayFiance #90dayhappilyeverafter Yara's friends are horrible. They have a baby! Jovi does not seem controlling at all except he's WORRIED about his family. Yara's friends are horrible. They have a baby! Jovi does not seem controlling at all except he's WORRIED about his family. #90DayFiance #90dayhappilyeverafter

live tweeting @livetweetwithm3 “Jovi is controlling because he won’t let Yara go to another continent on her own and joined her for drinks that he drove her too.” #90DayFiance #90DayFiance HappilyEverAfter “Jovi is controlling because he won’t let Yara go to another continent on her own and joined her for drinks that he drove her too.” #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, fans finally met Michael, who shared his side of the story in Nigeria. Michael's friends called Angela a grandma because he did not care about their age difference. He told viewers how Angela felt that his friends were a bad influence and did not want him to hang out with them.

Michael also shared that Angela did want him to work while he was waiting for his green card but was recently not sending enough money, forcing him to earn as an influencer by working from home. He said that there was a high possibility that his relationship would not survive the long-distance anymore.

Elizabeth and her partner visited a fish show instead of going to her mother's birthday party. She said that her family has a loud, crazy contour that affects everyone around them. Elizabeth's sisters, however, attended the party. They stated that they still had PTSD from the event.

During the dinner, Elizabeth's sister agreed that Andrei was the one pulling Elizabeth's strings but did not want to lose contact with their sister. Charlie tried to put all the blame on Andrei and did not accept that he was an alcoholic.

The episode description reads:

"Angela surprises Michael at his home and decides to take back what's hers. Tensions run high at a birthday party for Elizabeth's mum. Shaeeda takes matters into her own hands. Kim challenges Usman. Liz's grandparents question Ed."

Shaeeda spoke to her friend about Bilal not wanting to have kids anytime soon. Shaeeda's friends warned her that Bilal might feel differently after three years. Shaeeda is 37 years old and according to their prenup, the couple needs to have a child by the time she is 40.

Shaeeda's fertility doctor suggested that she stop trying for a child if Bilal was not sure about wanting to have children.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

