"Yes Sher!": Fans applaud Sher for decision to not be friends with Alain in Ex On The Beach Episode 12 

Ex On The Beach returned for its Season 6 finale on Thursday night. Titled, Setting Sail on a Relation-Ship, the contestants had the ultimate decision to be made. Whether or not they were the going to board the boat with their ex, their new partner or alone, depended on their decision.

One couple who decided to walk away from each other were Sher and Alain. Episode 12 of Ex On The Beach saw Sher standing her ground and telling Alain that she had no interest in getting aboard the boat with him.

While Alain felt the same way and didn't want to take their relationship any further, he hoped they could at least still be friends. When asked if they could still be friends, Sher outright told Alain that she didn't want that either.

Fans who watched the contestants stand up for herself and revealed that she was over him, took to social media to share that they were proud of her.

Fans proud of Sher for being over Alain in Ex On The Beach, Season 6, Episode 12

Taking to Twitter, fans stated that Sher made the right decision. Some also added that they were proud of her for walking away from Alain after all the lies he put her through.

Anthony @anthony_gummy nor the fistbump LMAOOO Sher said nah to none of thatnor the fistbump LMAOOO #ExOnTheBeach Sher said nah to none of that 😂 nor the fistbump LMAOOO #ExOnTheBeach

_Candy_corn_Dog_ @CandycornDog1 Sher made the best decision!! This guy can't help but lie to keep himself looking good... 🙄🙄 #exonthebeach Sher made the best decision!! This guy can't help but lie to keep himself looking good... 🙄🙄 #exonthebeach

Rana Durham @RanaDurham he is like let me try to see if one of you date me @ExOnTheBeach She definitely over himhe is like let me try to see if one of you date me #exonthebeach @ExOnTheBeach She definitely over him 😂😂he is like let me try to see if one of you date me #exonthebeach

Jo @WCRecessionista @ExOnTheBeach This my face 80% of the time... I get it girl! @ExOnTheBeach This my face 80% of the time... I get it girl!

More details on what happened between Alain and Sher in Ex On The Beach Season finale

While there were a lot of shocks, twists and happy endings during the season finale of Ex On The Beach, Sher's final conversation with Alain topped it all.

Alain shared that he entered the villa hoping to start a new chapter in his life. Sher replied that ever since they entered the villa, all they did was argue and even noted that things haven't gone well for them.

During her confessional, Sher said,

"I know I'm not making it on that boat. If he were to invite me on that boat, he'd be out of his f**king mind. I'm not going on that boat. I will throw myself overboard."

Alain went on to add that even though they weren't able to start a new chapter in their lives, he thought they were better off as friends. Sher was quick to shut him down and revealed that she couldn't be friends with him.

The Ex On The Beach star then asked her if they could just fist bump and bid goodbye to each other. However, Sher stood her ground and didn't even agree to that, letting Alain walk away without even a goodbye.

Sher shared that it was the most awkward thing she had to do. Adding to that, she said that Alain didn't deserve the time of day or her friendship, or anything in general from her. Alain, on the other hand, shared that he was upset that the two couldn't remain friends.

Meanwhile, the other contestants already aboard the boat weren't surprised to see Alain join them alone. He told the others that his conversation with Sher was a little rough, but they both agreed that it would be best if they weren't together. Then again, he didn't tell them the entire truth.

He told the other contestants that he told Sher that he can only be friends with her and nothing more. However, the host of Ex On The Beach was quick to question if that was what really happened. The host shared that being truth-adjacent is not the same thing as being truthful.

Ex On The Beach airs every Thursday night at 8 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far