Ymc x Umbro Spring 2022: Where to buy, price, release date and more explored about the rugby-inspire collection

The U.K.-based stalwart label, YMC is collaborating with the global sportswear brand, Umbro to enhance its Spring Summer 2022 collection. The YMC X Umbro collection is a rugby-inspired collection that reinvigorates and stylizes rugby wear.

The YMC x Umbro's spring 2022 collection is regulated from the YMC Creative Director's, Fraser Moss', love for Rugby sports. The collection consists of 13-piece apparel line, and was launched on the official e-commerce site of both the labels on May 26, 2022.

More about the newly released YMC x Umbro Summer Spring 2022 collection

newly released YMC x Umbro Summer Spring 2022 collection (Image via YMC)

YMC aka You Must Create was founded by Jimmy Collins and Fraser Moss in 1995, and was originally deemed to create workwear and military-based clothing, however their inspirations now lie in a broader range including arts, music, punk, sportswear, and DIY attitudes.

The upcoming collection is inspired by sportswear and includes, shorts, jerseys, trousers, and jackets. The collection is constructed using traditional fabrics with modern design techniques including aloha prints, mismatched stripes, and graphic letter badges.

The YMC site introduces the collaboration,

"Inspired by the heritage, passion and flair of rugby, YMC is excited to announce the launch of this brand new, exclusive collection in collaboration with global sportswear brand Umbro. Fraser Moss, YMC creative director, has delved into his own upbringing and the zeal of rugby fans around the world to develop this 13 piece capsule collection."

In a press release made by YMC, Freaser Moss, Creative Director, talks about the upcoming collaboration and his inspiration behind the collection,

"As a child growing up in ’70s Wales, there was no escaping the rugby furore, mainly because we were good at it – arguably the best. The passion still holds true today, if not the success. It’s our national sport – a game for all people, not just the entitled. We live and breathe it to the point of obsession. And when our players translate this into an emotional fervour, we call it ‘hwyl’. There was only one choice of inspiration for me – the game played with the egg-shaped ball."

The collection includes-

Cotton Track Top Blue, which can be availed for £160 (approx $202) in sizes ranging from S to XL. Warm Up Track Trousers Navy, which can be availed for £150 (approx $190) in sizes ranging from S to XL. Cotton Track Top Green, which can be availed for £160 ( approx $202) in sizes ranging from S to CL. Striped Refs Jacket Green, which can be availed for £195 (approx $246) in sizes ranging from S to XL. Warm Up Jacket Blue, which can be availed for £185 ( approx $234) in sizes ranging from S to XL. Cotton Warm Up Shorts Blue, which can be availed for £125 (approx $158) in sizes ranging from S to XL. Henley Short Sleeve Rugby Jersey Navy Ecru, which can be availed for £100 ( approx $126) in sizes ranging from S to L. Warm Up Track Trousers Tan, which can be availed for £150 (approx $190) in sizes ranging from S to XL. Aloha Print Double Jersey Rugby Shirt Green, which can be availed for £155 ( approx $196 )in sizes ranging from S to XL. 60s Patchwork Crew Jersey Shirt Navy, which can be availed for £120 (approx $152) in sizes S and XL.

The collection also references Harold Humphreys, the Umbro founder's motto, "look smart, play smart."

The entire collection covers on-and-off pitch clothing. The track jackets have been designed in a 70's inspired makeover with a cosy boy style. The track jacket features letterman pockets, a funnel neckline, and a roomy fit.

The spring green jacket is in a button-down fashion and gives a varsity look. Aloha prints and patchwork detailing take it far from a public school uniform to a tropical summery look.

Beginning May 26, 2022, the full collection will be available online at both labels' official e-commerce sites.

