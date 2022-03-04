"You deserve a beautiful relationship": Fans react as Amber gets eliminated on 'Joe Millionaire'

Some shocking eliminations made their way into episode ten of Joe Millionaire. The two women, Whitney Young and Amber S went home with a broken heart after being eliminated by Steven Mcbee on the show. Neither of them saw it coming and were surprised at their sudden departure.
Amber's elimination on Joe Millionaire stunned fans considering the strong connection with Steven. One fan tweeted:
Steven confessed that he could not form a connection with the star because he could not witness the fun side of Amber. They have had serious conversations up until now, but he looked for her to open up on the lively end of the spectrum. She was sent home when he did not get that from her on their date.
Fans poured in support for 'Joe Millionaire' star Amber after elimination
Fans were disappointed with Amber's exit from the show as they believed her to be a formidable contender in line to win Steven's heart. They took to social media to express their support.
Some fans pointed out the issues black women face with respect to casting and finding love on dating shows.
Amber is shocked at her sudden exit
Although Steven Mcbee had planned a horseback riding date for Amber, things quickly went downhill during the evening portion of the date. He was concerned about not discovering her fun side throughout his date with the star.
In a confessional, Steven said:
"I'm excited because I love horseback riding. Again, this is right in my comfort zone. And I'm wanting to see if Amber's finally got that lighthearted, spontaneous side to keep the relationship fun."
Amber seemed confident about where she stood in her relationship with Steven. She said:
"I think me and Steven have a really good connection right now. I'm gonna tell Steven that I actually do really like him and during this last date, I wanna just have more of a end-of conversation to see, like, what the future holds for both of us."
Things went south when Steven realized that he wasn't bringing out the jolly side of Amber. He confessed:
"With Amber, it seems like every conversation spins into a very in-depth, very serious conversation. I've seen this fun lighthearted side a couple of times from her..I've seen it here and there..I just don't want things to take a turn back to the serious side today."
The Joe Millionaire star confessed to Amber that their bond felt more meaningful as friends and not as someone he could spend his life with. He said:
"You and I have so many great conversations..but I feel like maybe I'm almost too serious whenever I'm talking to you...I'm wondering if it in a relationship are we supposed to be like giddy and fun or is it that you and I are so open and honest with each other, it's almost like, more like super deep friends?"
The date ended with the duo breaking up and Amber's emotional exit from the show. While leaving, Amber confessed to being a deep individual but brought up her fun side too late.
Joe Millionaire stars Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee have an essential decision to make in the upcoming finale episode of the show. With only four women left, the men have to choose the person they will spend the rest of their lives with. Viewers will have to tune in next week to see who the final two couples will be.
On Fox, Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs next Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET.