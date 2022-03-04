"You deserve a beautiful relationship": Fans react as Amber gets eliminated on 'Joe Millionaire'

Some shocking eliminations made their way into episode ten of Joe Millionaire. The two women, Whitney Young and Amber S went home with a broken heart after being eliminated by Steven Mcbee on the show. Neither of them saw it coming and were surprised at their sudden departure.

Amber's elimination on Joe Millionaire stunned fans considering the strong connection with Steven. One fan tweeted:

kara💋 @karamckenzie__ #JoeMillionaire There’s nothing wrong with being deep at all Amber you deserve a beautiful relationship @iamsoamber There’s nothing wrong with being deep at all Amber you deserve a beautiful relationship @iamsoamber 🤍 #JoeMillionaire

Steven confessed that he could not form a connection with the star because he could not witness the fun side of Amber. They have had serious conversations up until now, but he looked for her to open up on the lively end of the spectrum. She was sent home when he did not get that from her on their date.

Fans poured in support for 'Joe Millionaire' star Amber after elimination

Fans were disappointed with Amber's exit from the show as they believed her to be a formidable contender in line to win Steven's heart. They took to social media to express their support.

Blue @MagzBlue @iamsoamber I just watched the episode and was thinking, don't apologize for being YOU! You put yourself out there and that's courageous. Keep being unapologetically you and you'll find the right person. @iamsoamber I just watched the episode and was thinking, don't apologize for being YOU! You put yourself out there and that's courageous. Keep being unapologetically you and you'll find the right person.

𝙉𝙖𝙣𝙖 @nanacamote @iamsoamber keep being you it is truly a rarity to meet deep people since everyone is so surface level now a days #JoeMillionaire @iamsoamber keep being you it is truly a rarity to meet deep people since everyone is so surface level now a days #JoeMillionaire

Kristina @KChambersSnS @iamsoamber You are a strong and fabulous woman! You deserve nothing but the best #JoeMillionaire @iamsoamber You are a strong and fabulous woman! You deserve nothing but the best #JoeMillionaire

Jazzzzz 🌼 @Jazondrah Noooooo! I loved Amber!! I don’t blame her for thinking he wanted deep convos - that’s how you get to know people! #JoeMillionaire Noooooo! I loved Amber!! I don’t blame her for thinking he wanted deep convos - that’s how you get to know people! #JoeMillionaire

Alexia 🪐 @o_0lexi #joemillionaire Do they want the girls to open up or not ?? Justice for Amber Do they want the girls to open up or not ?? Justice for Amber 😭 #joemillionaire

Some fans pointed out the issues black women face with respect to casting and finding love on dating shows.

renee @reneeistired Amber baby 🥺 I wonder if production didn't let Steven eliminate her earlier to fill the black girl quota. Wouldn't surprise me. His loss tho she can do much better #JoeMillionaire Amber baby 🥺 I wonder if production didn't let Steven eliminate her earlier to fill the black girl quota. Wouldn't surprise me. His loss tho she can do much better #JoeMillionaire

Hailey @HaileySt814



#joemillionaire They will find any excuse to cut the black woman over a white woman. Annie wasn’t fun or light either but only issue he could find with Amber is she’s too deep??? They will find any excuse to cut the black woman over a white woman. Annie wasn’t fun or light either but only issue he could find with Amber is she’s too deep???#joemillionaire

Hailey @HaileySt814



Amber deserved better. I dunno beautiful black women continue to go on these dating shows where a white man is choosing amongst a sea of white women and 1 blk womanAmber deserved better. #joemillionaire I dunno beautiful black women continue to go on these dating shows where a white man is choosing amongst a sea of white women and 1 blk womanAmber deserved better. #joemillionaire

janjantheairfyerman⁷🇬🇩🇯🇲 @jahnnaae they did this to amber right after black history month #JoeMillionaire they did this to amber right after black history month #JoeMillionaire

Amber is shocked at her sudden exit

Although Steven Mcbee had planned a horseback riding date for Amber, things quickly went downhill during the evening portion of the date. He was concerned about not discovering her fun side throughout his date with the star.

In a confessional, Steven said:

"I'm excited because I love horseback riding. Again, this is right in my comfort zone. And I'm wanting to see if Amber's finally got that lighthearted, spontaneous side to keep the relationship fun."

Joe Millionaire @JoeMillFOX #JoeMillionaire This date started off so wonderful, and then broke our hearts. This date started off so wonderful, and then broke our hearts. 😔 #JoeMillionaire https://t.co/ENOJ0qxgnZ

Amber seemed confident about where she stood in her relationship with Steven. She said:

"I think me and Steven have a really good connection right now. I'm gonna tell Steven that I actually do really like him and during this last date, I wanna just have more of a end-of conversation to see, like, what the future holds for both of us."

Things went south when Steven realized that he wasn't bringing out the jolly side of Amber. He confessed:

"With Amber, it seems like every conversation spins into a very in-depth, very serious conversation. I've seen this fun lighthearted side a couple of times from her..I've seen it here and there..I just don't want things to take a turn back to the serious side today."

Steven McBee @steven_mcbee It was really hard decision to say goodbye to @iamsoamber , but she is an incredible and genuine woman and anyone would be lucky to get to know her as well as I did! #JoeMillionaire It was really hard decision to say goodbye to @iamsoamber, but she is an incredible and genuine woman and anyone would be lucky to get to know her as well as I did! #JoeMillionaire

The Joe Millionaire star confessed to Amber that their bond felt more meaningful as friends and not as someone he could spend his life with. He said:

"You and I have so many great conversations..but I feel like maybe I'm almost too serious whenever I'm talking to you...I'm wondering if it in a relationship are we supposed to be like giddy and fun or is it that you and I are so open and honest with each other, it's almost like, more like super deep friends?"

The date ended with the duo breaking up and Amber's emotional exit from the show. While leaving, Amber confessed to being a deep individual but brought up her fun side too late.

Joe Millionaire stars Kurt Sowers and Steven Mcbee have an essential decision to make in the upcoming finale episode of the show. With only four women left, the men have to choose the person they will spend the rest of their lives with. Viewers will have to tune in next week to see who the final two couples will be.

On Fox, Joe Millionaire Season 2 airs next Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 8:00 pm ET.

