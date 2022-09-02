"You are so fake": Southern Charm fans slam Paige as she confronts Naomie about her feelings with Craig

Tonight on Southern Charm, Austen Kroll invited everyone to his aunt's house for a Friendsgiving party. Paige was afraid of what Naomie might do at the party, but Craig tried to convince her that everything would be okay as she was now with Whitney. Paige knew that they were not officially dating and was worried about what Naomie might do to impress Craig.

Paige was rude to Naomie from the beginning and also complained that she did not like the salad Naomie had brought. She expressed her dislike for the bourbon, a drink that was appreciated by Naomie earlier. Furthermore, Paige spoke to Kathryn about her issues with Naomie and mentioned the incident where she cornered Craig at a wedding and asked him if she should back off from his life. Paige felt that this behavior was inappropriate.

At the end of the feast, Naomie pulled Paige aside to discuss the matter. She accused Paige for coming at her but Paige pointed out that Naomie was the one who had brought her outside to talk. Paige then asked Naomie directly if she loved Craig.

Naomie tried to convince Paige that she did not have feelings for Craig and that the only reason she had asked him to step aside at the wedding was to ensure that Paige was comfortable with the whole situation. Instead of Craig, Paige said that Naomie should have approached her about the same.

Paige also accused Craig of treating Naomie differently around her because of their relationship that ended 4 years ago. Subsequently, Paige clarified that she did not want to hold grudges against Naomie. Fortunately, the girls made up at the end.

Paige said that she knew that they were not going to be best friends from the first meeting but wanted to atleast borrow clothes from Naomie. She also said that Naomie had a great taste in people.

Southern Charm fans felt that Paige was obsessed with Naomie rather than being consumed by her own relationship with Craig. They felt that she was very fake in front of the cameras.

Mandy @beautyspecial99 We are cool that’s why I keep talking shit about you! Shut up #paige you are so fake. #southerncharm We are cool that’s why I keep talking shit about you! Shut up #paige you are so fake. #southerncharm

Southern Charm fans slam Naomi for her rude behavior with Naomie

Southern Charm fans took to Twitter to slam Paige for her behavior and felt that she did indeed have grudges against others based on her time in Summer House. They felt that Paige had a lot of issues with Naomie and she need to concentrate on her own relationship with Craig.

Erin Jordan @Erinbrooks_96 Honestly Paige was being a bit snippy and I think it was mature of Naomi to pull her aside to talk about it. #SouthernCharm Honestly Paige was being a bit snippy and I think it was mature of Naomi to pull her aside to talk about it. #SouthernCharm https://t.co/uWbHUZzCiw

EAO @emma_oyomba Ok but Paige was being cold when Naomie first arrived. Naomie is being an ADULT by asking to pull her aside and trying to talk it out… she’s not starting drama Craig 🙄 #SouthernCharm Ok but Paige was being cold when Naomie first arrived. Naomie is being an ADULT by asking to pull her aside and trying to talk it out… she’s not starting drama Craig 🙄 #SouthernCharm

sophia 🇦🇫 @smhatef



You spent all your confessionals and all that time in your room on Summer House talking sh*t about Lindsay and couldn't say it to her face, girl please .

#SouthernCharm Paige: "If I was with my friends I would have already popped off."You spent all your confessionals and all that time in your room on Summer House talking sh*t about Lindsay and couldn't say it to her face, girl please Paige: "If I was with my friends I would have already popped off."You spent all your confessionals and all that time in your room on Summer House talking sh*t about Lindsay and couldn't say it to her face, girl please 😭😭.#SouthernCharm

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 Yes - Naomie has had awkward conversations. That’s what they do. They’re filming a show. #southerncharm Yes - Naomie has had awkward conversations. That’s what they do. They’re filming a show. #southerncharm

Montague Egg @MZGunter



That's news to this Summer House viewer. "Not my personality to hold grudges."That's news to this Summer House viewer. #SouthernCharm "Not my personality to hold grudges."That's news to this Summer House viewer. #SouthernCharm

Farrah’s Luggage @iamRonDMC



#SouthernCharm Girl, what OPTICS!!?! You and Craig look crazy as hell worrying about this girl. Girl, what OPTICS!!?! You and Craig look crazy as hell worrying about this girl.#SouthernCharm https://t.co/ZiLqiC2VLX

💕💕💕 @SummerHGirl loves her pants?? BITCH YOU WERE CLOWNING HER LESS THAN AN HOUR AGO ABOUT HER CLOTHES #southerncharm loves her pants?? BITCH YOU WERE CLOWNING HER LESS THAN AN HOUR AGO ABOUT HER CLOTHES #southerncharm

dramabananna @dramabananna Maybe you should worry if Craig has feelings for Naomie and not the other way around. It’s him who you have a relationship with #SouthernCharm Maybe you should worry if Craig has feelings for Naomie and not the other way around. It’s him who you have a relationship with #SouthernCharm

Thunderlips @MMANNAM1 #SouthernCharm

Craig & Paige obsessing over Naomi Craig & Paige obsessing over Naomi #SouthernCharmCraig & Paige obsessing over Naomi https://t.co/4p1DUyujCb

What happened on Southern Charm tonight?

Tonight on Southern Charm, Whitney prepared lunch for his mother and also revealed that he had slept with Naomie. His mother encouraged the relationship and said that she would not be there with him for long.

Naomie also told her mother about the same. Her mother also felt that it would be good for her to date an older man. Furthermore, Paige and Craig discussed Naomie's behavior in the car and went grocery shopping.

Madisen and Venita exercised together but Venita quickly became tired from the heavy workout. Madisen was shocked to learn that, like her, Venita was also not invited to the party. Venita felt that it was a little off-putting because her relationship with others was good.

The episode description reads,

"The holiday season is off to a rocky start when the gang gets together for a Friendsgiving feast; Austen hosts and leaves certain people off the guest list; a newly single Kathryn searches for things to be grateful for; Paige comes to town."

Shep helped Taylor with her groceries while also preparing a banana pudding. He wanted to compensate for calling Taylor an idiot several times last week. Craig prepared the turkey for the other cast members.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo every Thursday at 9 pm ET. The episodes are also made available on Peacock after the television premiere.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das