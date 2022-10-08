“You Missed Out”: Shark Tank fans are disappointed as Mama O's Premium Kimchi didn’t get a deal in Episode 3

Shark Tank Season 14 welcomed a son-mother duo in Episode 3 as they arrived in the tank to present their kimchi business to the sharks.

Mama O's Premium Kimchi is a business about kimchi made by hand in an old-fashioned way. Instead of making it for multiple hours, buyers can get their kimchi ready in just a few minutes.

Founder Kheedhim Oh appeared on Shark Tank with his adorable mother Myung Oh. The duo gave an impressive presentation about their company, but the sharks were not convinced about investing in a kimchi business. Shark Daymond John wanted to invest in Mama O's Premium Kimchi, but his gut didn’t allow him to do so. He even expressed his opinion on the deal on Twitter.

Daymond John @TheSharkDaymond Was so hard to say no to Mama-O. But, I just had to trust my gut. #SharkTank Was so hard to say no to Mama-O. But, I just had to trust my gut. #SharkTank

Fans were also upset with the panel’s decision as they were expecting a deal.

Here’s how fans reacted to Mama O's Premium Kimchi getting no deal

Sharks, including Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, and guest Shark Kendra Scott, liked Mama O's Premium Kimchi. But they didn’t want to invest in a product that they were not familiar with.

For those unaware, Kimchi is a Korean dish that means fermented vegetables. It is globally served as a side dish with every Korean meal and is mostly made of fermented cabbage.

Kendra mentioned that she was not a kimchi person, while Lori and Kevin stated that this business was not for them. Mark was concerned with the fact that the company has been running for a long time, but still the founder didn’t manage to bring in employees. Thus, he was out too. Only Daymond was the one who was almost ready to invest, but then he decided to go with his gut. Thus, Mama O's Premium Kimchi didn’t get any deal in Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 3.

Fans were disappointed with the decision as they loved the pitch as well as founder Kheedhim’s adorable mother.

Take a look at fans’ reaction:

Sonyab1974 🇺🇦 @sonyab1974 @ABCSharkTank I never heard of Kimchi! Looks interesting and yummy! I love Mama O! I’m in!!!! @ABCSharkTank I never heard of Kimchi! Looks interesting and yummy! I love Mama O! I’m in!!!!

LADY_in_MD @LADY_in_MD Aww they didn’t get a deal… well I’m still going to find some at Whole Foods tomorrow #SharkTank Aww they didn’t get a deal… well I’m still going to find some at Whole Foods tomorrow #SharkTank

Maureen 'mo' Amos @ldydemon #SharkTank Man Damon! Why did you knock the sand castle over? Tonite was a good ep. Only surprise to me was no shark invested in the kimchi. #SharkTank Man Damon! Why did you knock the sand castle over? Tonite was a good ep. Only surprise to me was no shark invested in the kimchi.

The End Table @end_table I'm still shocked that there are "not kimchi people" in this world. How do you eat Korean bbq? #SharkTank I'm still shocked that there are "not kimchi people" in this world. How do you eat Korean bbq? #SharkTank

While some criticized the decision, a few fans couldn’t stop admiring Kheedhim’s mama.

d @divstwt Everyone wants a mom like the kimchi mom on #SharkTank Everyone wants a mom like the kimchi mom on #SharkTank

The End Table @end_table #SharkTank Kimchi is a staple in my house, so I am interested. And I love Mama O. Kimchi is a staple in my house, so I am interested. And I love Mama O. 💸💸💸 #SharkTank

Mama O's Premium Kimchi on Shark Tank Season 14

Founder Kheedhim Oh and his mother Myung Oh appeared in Shark Tank Season 14 Episode 3 to pitch their business, Mama O's Premium Kimchi. They came with a deal of $2,50,000 for 10% equity.

Kheedhim stated that he started the business with $50 and a skateboard. His mother used to make kimchi paste and he used to sell it. Soon, they launched the company. After getting married, his wife left her job and joined the family business full-time.

According to the company’s website, Kheedhim sells kimchi, kimchi paste, kimchi chili, dehydrated kimchi and a kimchi kit. The site also contains recipes to make the dish. In the “Our Story” section, it reads:

“Mama O's Premium Kimchi began as an accident. Kheedim Oh never intended to start a company, he just needed some kimchi. His parents (Mama & Papa O) lived a couple hundred miles away so going over to bum a jar was not convenient.”

It continued:

“Kheedim took the Chinatown bus to DC many times to make batches of kimchi to bring back to NYC. Most of the kimchi was shared with friends, and occasional strangers, who eventually encouraged Kheedim to make his product available to a larger community.”

Last year, their sales went up to $8,50,000, while they aim to achieve a million this year. Despite a good pitch, the Sharks were not convinced that it would be a good deal for them.

Hence, Mama O's Premium Kimchi didn’t get an offer in the latest episode of Shark Tank.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch new episodes of Shark Tank Season 14 every Friday on ABC at 8.00 PM ET.

