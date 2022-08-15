"You’re not getting out of this": 90 Day Fiancé fans slam Patrick for cheating on Thais

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, the cast of Season 9 reunited to discuss the ups and downs of their individual relationships.

In the episode, Thais revealed that she was pregnant. However, the happy news came as a shock to Patrick, who then said that he could not father children because of his low sperm count. He claimed that the language barrier between him and Thais had prevented him from disclosing this fact before they got married.

When Patrick tried to shift the blame on Thais, the latter said that he had slept with another girl when she went to Brazil.

Fans who watched the episode called out Patrick.

The confrontation between Thais and Patrick on 90 Day Fiancé

Following the pregnancy reveal, Patrick called Thais hypocritical for hiding the news from him until after it was medically confirmed by a doctor. He also called her out for fighting him because he spoke badly about her with John during a private conversation between the two.

Thais then revealed that Patrick was in a relationship with someone else during the time she was in Brazil. She said that Patrick was sleeping with another girl just eight months into their relationship. She also claimed that found out on the day of their engagement and even gave him an out from their relationship at the time.

Patrick, however, said that Thais was confusing the timeline.

He said that he was not officially in a relationship with Thais back then. Patrick also denied having any physical relationship with the other girl, saying that he was too drunk at the time.

Unfortunately, both the host as well as the other couples on the show did not believe Patrick.

90 Day Fiancé fans call out Patrick for trying to blame Thais

90 Day Fiancé fans took to Twitter and criticized Patrick for hiding his low sperm count from Thais and then trying to blame her for other things. They felt that Thais deserved better and were convinced that Patrick had dated two women at the same time.

Knuckles IfYouBuckles @Strang3Stranger



#90DayFiance So Patrick lied about his infertility and cheating but Thais wanting some furniture to decorate that empty house is too much?? #90DayFiance TellAll So Patrick lied about his infertility and cheating but Thais wanting some furniture to decorate that empty house is too much??#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Ain't no butts about it Patrick you dated two women at the same time and you didn't Thaís that so don't say you did #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TellAll Ain't no butts about it Patrick you dated two women at the same time and you didn't Thaís that so don't say you did #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll

Beautiful Disaster @ubergeekprinces Patrick’s smirk while talking about him being a cheater - disgusting #90DayFiance Patrick’s smirk while talking about him being a cheater - disgusting #90DayFiance

CAROLINE @CarolineLiney Omg and these two are having a baby together … sad #90DayFiance Omg and these two are having a baby together … sad #90DayFiance

Danielle @FrizzyFroD

Wooooow. I never like his storyline anyway.

#90DayFiance She found out Pattick cheated on the day he proposed.Wooooow. I never like his storyline anyway. She found out Pattick cheated on the day he proposed. Wooooow. I never like his storyline anyway. #90DayFiance

Llama Drama @sweatsandpizza



#90DayFiance Patrick: I didn’t cheat because I was too drunk to sleep with another woman Patrick: I didn’t cheat because I was too drunk to sleep with another woman #90DayFiance https://t.co/DkZM5lTOGV

Ashley @ashleyfamu2014 Oh shit she found out about the side piece the day they got engaged #90DayFiance Oh shit she found out about the side piece the day they got engaged #90DayFiance

What happened on 90 Day Fiancé The Couples Tell All Part 1 tonight?

Tonight on 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri fought with Ari about being jealous of everyone. Jibri also felt that Ari was pulling back Bini in his career. Ari clarified that she supported Bini's career but wanted him to be realistic.

Kobe revealed that he had started working and that Emily finally became the stay-at-home mother she wanted to be.

The latest episode description reads:

"The cast of 90 Day Fiance Season 9 comes together to relive their biggest moments and hash out unresolved dramas, including a surprise first for 90 Day. Jibri gets confrontational, and Shaeeda throws shade when Bilal's ex joins the conversation."

Bilal's ex-wife also made an appearance in the tell-all and said that she was saddened for Bilal after hearing about Shaeeda's reaction to his childhood home.

Bilal had pranked his wife and instead of showing her his real home, had told her that he stayed in an old house, where he lived as a child.

90 Day Fiancé The Couples Tell All Part 2 will air on TLC next Sunday, August 21 at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal