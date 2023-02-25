Young Rock season 3 episode 13 release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

Young Rock season 3, the latest season of the gripping sitcom, makes its return with a brand new 13th episode.

Young Rock season 3 episode 13 arrives exclusively on the NBC TV Network this Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8.30 PM Eastern Time (ET). Dwayne Johnson, Nahnatchka Khan, and Jeff Chiang have acted as creators of the NBC sitcom.

Followers of the show have been eagerly waiting to see what the new episode 13 of the third season has in store for them, especially after Young Rock season 3 episode 12, titled, Chest to Chest, showcased a series of highly exhilarating events.

In the preceding episode, viewers saw Dwayne pitching the grand event of the Peter Maivia tribute show into chaos after an astonishing run-in with Lars Anderson.

So, without further delay, let's dive right in and find out all about the 13th episode of the sitcom's 3rd season.

Young Rock season 3 episode 13 has been titled, False Ceilings

Young Rock season 3 episode 13 plot explored

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated thirteenth episode of the hit sitcom's third season releases on Friday, February 24, 2023, exclusively on the NBC TV Channel, and the airtime of the new episode is 8:30 PM EST.

Season 3's new episode 13 has been titled, False Ceilings. Numa Perrier has acted as the director of the episode, while Erik Durbin has served as the writer.

The official synopsis for the latest 13th episode, released by the NBC Channel, reads:

"Florida, 2000: With his Hollywood prospects on the upswing, Dwayne makes good on a long-standing promise to his family; as the Johnsons reflect on how far they've come, Dwayne can't help wondering if there's something bigger for him on the horizon."

The official synopsis provides fans with clues regarding what the plot is for episode 13 and what to expect from it.

By the looks of it, it is understandable that the episode has a set of riveting events as it will display a piece of Dwayne's life during the year 2000.

The episode depicts how the Johnsons reflected upon their long career and journey. Viewers will also look at Dwayne Johnson's willingness and determination to accomplish something even bigger at the time.

Thus, it is safe to say that the audience is in for an emotionally driven and immersive episode.

Take a closer look at the Young Rock season 3 cast

The highly promising cast list for the 3rd season of the sitcom entails:

Dwayne Johnson as himself

Joseph Lee Anderson as Dwayne's father Rocky Johnson

Stacey Leilua as Dwayne's mother Ata Johnson

Ana Tuisila as Dwayne's grandmother Lia Maivia

Adrian Groulx as 10-14-year-old Dwayne "Dewey" Johnson

Bradley Constant as 15-17-year-old Dwayne Johnson

Uli Latukefu as 18–26-year-old Dwayne Johnson

Matthew Willig as André the Giant

Jacob Warren plays a Young Andre the Giant

The latest season 3 of the sitcom was released on November 4, 2022, on NBC Channel. As stated in the official synopsis for the show, dropped by the network:

"As Dwayne Johnson runs for president in 2032, he takes a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the outrageous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the man he is today."

The synopsis continues:

"He explores his childhood years living amid influential wrestling icons while his dad rose to fame in the business, his rebellious teenage years attending high school in Pennsylvania, and his football years teamed up with powerhouse players at the University of Miami."

The synopsis concludes:

"In his telling, Johnson explains that while his experiences have been larger than life, he remains a down-to-earth guy who still relates to the American people."

Don't forget to watch Young Rock season 3 episode 13, which airs on NBC on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8.30 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes