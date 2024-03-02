Yumi's Cells reportedly getting an animated picture makeover, spotlighting the perspective of the cells

The popular Korean television series Yumi's Cells, starring Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun, Jinyoung, and SHINee's Choi Min-ho, is set to debut as a full-length animated movie at the European Film Market in Berlin in April 2024, as reported by Variety. The central theme of Yumi's Cells revolves around the flurry of activity within Yumi's brain, where a vibrant collection of brain cells coordinates all of her ideas, feelings, and behaviors.

Barunson E&A, a division of the Korean Barunson company that previously produced the Oscar-winning live-action picture Parasite, had reportedly acquired the property's international rights.

Kim Go-eun's popular drama Yumi's Cell set to explore animated journey from the cells' point of view

Expand Tweet

In the recently released teaser poster on February 29, 2024, the cells congregating in the cinema seats are depicted, each emitting its own unique personality, creating suspense as viewers anticipate seeing their beloved cells come to life on the big screen.

From the "Hungry Cell" gorging on popcorn to the "Writer Cell" taking down memos with enthusiasm, the "Anxious Cell" anxiously biting its nails, the "Love Cell" beaming with joy, and the "Emotional Cell" moving to tears, each cell is portrayed vividly.

Furthermore, the caption implies that the emotive cells are getting ready to go on a brand-new journey. The caption reads,

"This time, we are the main characters!"

Expand Tweet

TVING's Yumi's Cells, which starred Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun from FlexXcop, Choi Min-ho of SHINee, and Jinyoung of GOT7, was a huge hit and received positive reviews over its two seasons from 2021 to 2022.

A 3D feature animation titled Yumi's Cells: The Movie is set to be released on April 3, 2024, based on the popular Naver webtoon series of the same name. In this animated movie, Yumi's cells band together to try to bring her happiness back from the turmoil that her dominating "Love Cell" and "Anxious Cell" have produced.

The plot of Yumi's Cells centers on Yumi (Kim Go-eun), an office worker, and the several brain cells that control her feelings and behavior, including the rational cell, emotional cell, anxiety cell, love cell, naughty cell, and more. In creative ways, the story examines Yumi's development alongside her cells. The series has often drawn comparisons with the Pixar movie Inside Out (2015).

The project was turned into a live-action TV series for Korean streamer TVING in 2021 and 2022. It increased the level of worldwide fame for lead actor Kim Go-eun, who was previously recognized for her famous K-drama series such as Little Women and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God.

Expand Tweet

The upcoming animated film Yumi's Cells: The Movie will reportedly begin with the last scene of the TV show's second season. The feature film explores Yumi and Babi's (played by Jinyoung) love story and marks a first for the franchise. It also explores Yumi's efforts to fulfill her ambition of becoming a writer.

Directed by Kim Da-hee, who also handled the drama's animation, the film is expected to highlight the 3D cell characters' lovable appeal. Locus Animation (formerly Sidus Animation), which produced Red Shoes and Seven Dwarfs, and Studio N, a division of Naver Webtoon, are in charge of the movie's production.

A walk back to TVING's hit drama series Yumi's Cells

Expand Tweet

In the South Korean drama Yumi's Cells, Yumi (Kim Go-eun) is a common woman whose love cell falls into a coma following a failed romance. Yumi's development and metamorphosis are portrayed in the two seasons of the drama as her cells strive to activate her love cell.

In season 1, SHINee's Choi Min-ho portrays Yumi's coworker and unrequited love interest, Chae U-gi. Additionally, the season introduces game creator Goo Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun), who is fundamentally an engineer. Despite his lack of emotional expression, he attempts to rouse Yumi's love cell straightforwardly.

Yumi rekindles her relationship with her coworker Babi (Jinyoung) after splitting up with Goo Woong (Ahn Bo-hyun) in season 2 due to their never-ending misunderstandings. However, after a while, things get problematic since he lies to her about various things.

The drama immediately captivated audiences with its unique trial and endearing tale and reached a significant conclusion. Yumi's transformation was gradual as she went through her relationship and fully understood what "love" entails, which was until then the most significant thing in her life. She demonstrated her development as Yumi, who discovered how to be content on her own.

Expand Tweet

The two seasons of the popular TV show had a total of 28 episodes, and the second season's viewership was reportedly 60% higher than the first. The drama went on to become one of the fan favorites for its realistic plot and relatable characters.

Voice actors' for the cells, such as Park Ji-yoon, Jeong Jae-heon, Kim Yeon-woo, Sa Moon-young, Ahn So-yi, Lee Jang-won, Tak Won-jeong, Lee Seul, Han Shin, and Lee Sang-ho, among others, contributed amusement with their powerful performances.

The revival of the hit drama Yumi's Cells for its third installment is yet to be determined. However, in the webtoon, Yumi later ends up getting married to his coworker Soon-rok.