Zac Brown Band 2022 tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

American country music band Zac Brown Band is slated to start their 34-date tour on April 22 in South Carolina. The tour, titled Out in the Middle, will go up till November 19 at Phoenix’s Chase Field. The band will also make stops at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, New York’s Citi Field, and Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.

Caroline Jones will join Zac Brown Band on tour and Robert Randolph Band will open the majority of shows for them. The Avett Brothers will join Zac Brown Band for a concert on August 14. Zac Brown Band is also slated to perform at the CMA fest later this year.

In a statement, Zac Brown said,

“Performing in front of millions of fans around the world is one of the most electrifying and humbling feelings. We’re so excited to go back out on the road and keep the unbelievable momentum going from [2021’s] ‘The Comeback Tour."

He further added,

"It’s been such an incredible year for the band, debuting some of the best music we’ve ever made, and we are thrilled to continue playing live for our amazing fans.”

Zac Brown Band 2022 tour: Tickets and dates

Tickets for the Zac Brown Band tour are available on the band's official website as well as Ticketmaster. The tickets are priced starting from $19 and go over $120 depending on the venue and the seats.

The dates for the tour are:

April 22 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 23 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

May 20 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

May 21 – Frisco, TX – Soccer Hall of Fame Weekend

May 22 – San Antonio, TX – Real Life Amphitheater

June 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 3 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

June 17 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

July 8 – Akron, OH – Dowed Field

July 9 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

July 15 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

July 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 30 – Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

August 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

August 14 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

August 18 – New York, NY – Citi Field

August 19 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course

August 25 – Put-in-Bay, OH – Bash on the Bay

August 26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

August 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

September 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

September 25 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

October 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

November 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

More about Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band lineup consists of:

Zac Brown (lead vocals, guitar)

Jimmy De Martini (fiddle, vocals)

John Driskell Hopkins (bass guitar, guitar, baritone guitar, banjo, ukulele, upright bass, vocals)

Coy Bowles (guitar, keyboards)

Chris Fryar (drums)

Clay Cook (guitar, keyboards, mandolin, steel guitar, vocals)

Matt Mangano (bass guitar)

Daniel de los Reyes (percussion)

The band has won several awards, including three Grammy awards for Best New Artist in 2010, Best Country Collaboration with vocals for As She’s Walking Away in 2011, and Best Country Album for Uncaged.

