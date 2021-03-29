"He always picks the lowest hanging fruit" - Ben Askren takes a dig at Jake Paul's 'childish' trash-talking

Ben Askren has taken a shot at Jake Paul’s style of trash talk after their recent press conference event over the weekend.

The two are set to square off in what should be a fascinating boxing showdown on April 17th. At first, many fans couldn’t bring themselves to believe the fight was actually happening. However, after the press conference, it’s clear that the fight is going to happen next month.

The pair went back-and-forth as they have done for so long now on social media. While predictions about what will happen in the fight may vary, this is going to be an event people remember for a long time.

Ben Askren was not impressed by Jake Paul's trash talk

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Askren spoke candidly about Paul’s trash talk.

“He always picks the lowest hanging fruit. There’s not really any high-level thinking or high-level trash talking, it’s literally just the lowest level of stuff. It’s like the Masvidal thing. Do you not think I’ve seen the Masvidal knee like a billion times?" said Ben Askren.

Jake Paul is still pretty new to the fight game but for Askren, talking trash comes pretty naturally. He’s easily one of the funniest MMA fighters of his era and it looks like he will bring his wit to his current venture in the boxing world.

When I got the call to fight Logan Paul’s little brother I had to go into Rocky Style training! pic.twitter.com/GDunqgLjmh — Funky (@Benaskren) March 28, 2021

The big question now is: what’s going to happen in the fight?

It’s almost certainly going to be an unconventional bout when compared to boxing matches we’ve seen in the past, including other celebrity bouts in recent times. Ben Askren was always mocked for his boxing style during his MMA career while Paul is coming off the back of an impressive knockout win - albeit against former NBA star Nate Robinson.