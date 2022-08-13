"I like Ryan" - Bob Arum tags Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis as a 'good fight'

The boxing world may soon get its lightweight mega fight as negotiations for the Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis fight are currently underway. Ryan Garcia will be eyeing a chance to face Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis later this year in December, reports claim.

In an interview with ES News, Top Rank boss Bob Arum recently weighed in on the exciting fight. Looking forward to the fight, Arum said that he was favoring Garcia to take the bout home. He said:

“It’s a good fight. I like Ryan. Tank has a good chance to win. He’s a good fighter."

The ball for the fight started rolling when Ryan Garia called out WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis after his sixth-round knockout victory over Javier Fortuna. Right now, the two boxers are seemingly on a collision course:

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger The only fighter Ryan Garcia is focused on is Gervonta Davis, and he's instructed his team to make that matchup next, a source tells ESPN. Garcia is optimistic that the deal will get done for a fight vs. Tank in December. es.pn/3QBlWzi The only fighter Ryan Garcia is focused on is Gervonta Davis, and he's instructed his team to make that matchup next, a source tells ESPN. Garcia is optimistic that the deal will get done for a fight vs. Tank in December. es.pn/3QBlWzi A source close confirms this is true twitter.com/MikeCoppinger/… A source close confirms this is true twitter.com/MikeCoppinger/…

Will we see Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis?

Stylistically, the fight is the stuff of wet dreams for boxing fans. Both fighters are known for their aggressive, quick-paced offenses. Garcia has been known to send his opponents to the shadow realm with devastating combinations, while heavy-handed Davis utilizes bombs to the mid section to seal the deal during his fights.

Ryan Garcia, after knocking down Fortuna multiple times in their July clash, expressed that he plans to stick to the super lightweight division for now. The 23-year-old, who stands tall for the division at 5’10”, had his last two fights at 140 pounds. He defeated Emmanuel Tagoe in April via unanimous decision and followed it up with the Fortuna knockout.

However, Davis has had a different trajectory. He last competed successfully at 140 pounds against Mario Barrios for the WBA World Super Lightweight championship in 2021. He then jumped back down to 135 pounds for two consecutive victorious campaigns against Isaac Cruz and Rolando Romero.

The talks of a fight between the two superstars caught steam after Ryan Garcia called out Gervonta Davis for a fight at 140 pounds after knocking out Fortuna. In the post-fight interview, 'KingRy' said:

“I’m never going back down to 135, I'm going to stay at 140, I'm going to fight 'Tank' Davis if he wants it at 140. And if he doesn't, then I'll go fight some 140-pounder. But he's going to want to do it. There's going to be riots if he don't want to do it.”

Davis also took the callout positively, tweeting that the fight could be a possibility by the end of the year.

Although the fight talks are still in the initial phases, Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza believes that there are significant obstacles in making the fight. He expressed that even though the fighters are more than eager to make the fight happen, there are challenges in the way. Davis' promoter Floyd Mayweather has said that the fight can be agreed upon if Ryan Garcia moves down to Lightweight, Tank's weight for his last two fights.

DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing Floyd Mayweather has his say on Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia 🍿 Floyd Mayweather has his say on Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia 🍿 https://t.co/gdsyHMPw9l

Oscar De La Hoya, who acts as Garcia's promoter, has most recently said that they are moving forward and the fight is not happening. Whether the fight goes down or not, only time will tell.

