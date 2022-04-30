Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez: How to watch both fights live on April 30?

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano are prepared to materialize in the biggest female bout in boxing history on April 30. They will headline the upcoming Matchroom-MVP event at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Meanwhile, Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson will also go against each other on the same night at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. WBC Super Featherweight Champion Valdez and WBO titlist Stevenson will put their respective belts up for grabs alongside the Lineal title which is also being put on the line.

Watch the trailer of Valdez vs Stevenson:

There's no denying that both the fights are of big magnitude and have received a warm reception from the boxing fans. However, there will be stern competition between the events at the Box Office. Whoever gets an edge in the numbers fight, fans will clearly be the winners as they get to witness these historic bouts.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano live?

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano will be a clash between the two pound-for-pound greats. Taylor will defend her lightweight belts against Serrano, who has been a Super Featherweight Champion and a seven-weight world titlist.

This fight has all the ingredients available to make it a fan-favorite contest. The event will be available live on DAZN pay-per-view in the USA and Canada.

Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, however, will have to enable the DAZN app from Android or Playstore to stream the fight live. Per reports, a monthly subscription of $1.99 (USA)/ $20 (Canada) or an annual subscription of $99.99 (USA) /$150 (Canada) in DAZN will be needed to stream Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano live. Fans in the UK can also get access to DAZN for £7.99 per month.

The main card of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano will begin at 7:30 PM ET on April 30 / 12:30 AM GMT on April 31. This means that the event will begin 1:30 hrs prior to Stevenson vs. Valdez. The main event walkouts (Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano) are expected to happen at 10:15 PM ET or 3:15 AM GMT.

How to watch Shakur Stevenson vs. Oscar Valdez live?

The Super Featherweight Title unification bout is what both the contesting champions have been asking for a long time. They are finally hours away from witnessing it happen. The Top Rank pay-per-view will be available live on ESPN or ESPN+ in the USA and Sky Sports in the UK.

Canada’s Fubo TV, Bell Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, and a few more channels will also telecast the fight live on pay-per-view. An ESPN monthly subscription would cost $6.99 while an annual subscription would be $69.99, allowing Stevenson vs. Valdez to go live on your screens.

The main card of Stevenson vs. Valdez will begin at 9:00 PM ET on April 30 / 2:00 AM GMT on April 31. The main event walkouts are expected to happen at 11:15 PM ET or 4:15 AM GMT.

The nearing weekend will be full of high voltage action as two of the biggest boxing events of the year will be taking place. Furthermore, the results of both the fights will have a direct influence on the near future of the sport.

