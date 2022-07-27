Boxing News Round-Up: Jermall Charlo vs. Demetrius Andrade or Gennadiy Golovkin, British YouTuber Behzinga on Jake Paul's fight, Joshua vs. Usyk II full undercard, Jake Paul vs. NYSAC

Welcome back to another dose of Sportskeeda's daily Boxing News Round-up, where we discuss all the happenings with the hottest names in boxing.

In today's issue, we'll look at Jermall Charlo wanting to fight Demeterius Andrade and Gennadiy Golovkin, British YouTuber Behzinga sharing his thoughts on Jake Paul's upcoming fight, the full undercard reveal for Joshua v. Usyk II, and Jake Paul's struggle with the New York State Athletic Commission.

Let's dive right in!

#4. Jermall Charlo vs. Demetrius Andrade and Gennadiy Golovkin

Jermall Charlo, Demetrius Andrade (@boobooandrade), Gennadiy Golovkin (@gggboxing) [via Instagram]

Jermall Charlo recently took to social media to livestream and interact with fans. While streaming, he gave insight into who he wants to fight next:

"I want to fight Andrade, Demetrius Andrade next. Who else do I want to fight? GGG. GGG should not be fighting Canelo. Canelo already beat your a** so fight me now, so I can at least get my clout up."

Charlo has been away from the ring due to a back injury, but it seems he is preparing for a return and wants to have a list of opponents lined up for him.

Watch his livestream here:

#3. British YouTuber Behzinga on Jake Paul's next boxing match

Behzinga and Jake Paul [via Instagram]

In an interveiw with iFL TV, British YouTuber Behzinga shared his thoughts on Jake Paul's upcoming fight.

He stated that he felt it was time for Paul to fight someone who was a legitimate fighter now that he's got a few wins under his belt, but he was disappointed that Paul vs. Fury didn't make it to the ring:

"I'm actually really disappointed that the Tommy Fury fight didn't go ahead, so that's gutting because I was really intrigued to see how that one panned out. But this geezer he's fighting, he's whopping. He's huge! He's 6'3", he was 224lbs. He's a natural heavyweight, so coming down to cruiserweight, we'll see. It's a long day, I wouldn't want to be fighting him, so good luck, Jake."

Watch Behzinga's interview here:

#2. Joshua vs. Usyk II full undercard revealed

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua [via Instagram]

The Anthony Joshua vs. Usyk II full undercard has finally been revealed!

On Saturday, August 20th in Jeddah, Saudia Arabia, Joshua and Usyk will rematch for the heavyweight belts, but there are some other interesting matchups as well.

Filip Hrgovic and Zhiele Zhang have finally gotten their match rescheudled after Hrgovic pulled out of their last fight for family reasons. This IBF Heavyweight Title-eliminator bout means the winner could face the winner of the main event.

Also on the card is Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique, Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova, Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera, Andrew Tabiti vs. Tyrone Spong, Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko, and Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre.

See the undercard here:

Boxing Social @boxing_social



What do you make of the bill? Usyk-Joshua 2 undercard announcedWhat do you make of the bill? Usyk-Joshua 2 undercard announced 👀 What do you make of the bill? 👇 https://t.co/gO5OPOtvCQ

#1. Jake Paul vs. the NYSAC

Jake Paul [via Instagram]

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. is working out to be an exciting matchup, which will take place August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will be Paul's first fight with someone who is strictly a boxer and does not share the same social media presence that some of his previous opponents have. It will be a test of his dedication to the sport and to being a legitimate boxer.

Recently, Paul's co-coach, BJ Flores, revealed that the New York State Athletic Commission had advised Jake Paul about the dangers he'd be facing in the matchup with Rahman Jr.

Flores stated:

"The New York State Athletic Commission advised against it. They said Rahman was too experienced. Rahman had over 100 amateur fights and has 13 professional fights, plus he's used to fighting bigger guys. He grew up around boxing and boxing himself in amateur tournaments."

Paul has also made statements about the NYSAC worried about the size advantage Rahman Jr. would have over him, which is why they've decided to add the rehydration clause to his contract. This clause has sparked some controversy regarding fairness in the fighter community.

See Paul's statement here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far