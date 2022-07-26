Boxing News Round Up: Oscar De La Hoya wants negotiations with Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul warned against finalizing his fight outcome, Danny Garcia is favorite over Benavidez, Mike Tyson to be on FABLES cover

In Sportskeeda's daily Boxing News Roundup, we will discuss be covering Mike Tyson being announced to be on the cover of FABLES, Danny Garcia opening as the favorite over Jose Benavidez Jr., Jake Paul being advised not to finalize the outcome of his match with Hasim Rahman Jr., and Oscar De La Hoya wanting successful negotiations with Floyd Mayweather.

#4. Oscar De La Hoya wants to negotiate with Floyd Mayweather

Oscar De La Hoya (L) and Ryan Garcia (R) [Image credits: Instagram @oscardelahoya]

Oscar De La Hoya has revealed he is hopeful about negotiations with Floyd Mayweather for the potential matchup between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

The matchup has drawn a lot of attention and is one of the hottest fights to make at the moment. De La Hoya stated:

"Floyd understands that 'Tank' wants to fight the best because Floyd fought the best. So, I think it'll be easier to negotiate with Floyd."

If the match comes to fruition, it'll likely take place at 140lbs.

#3. Jake Paul being advised not to finalize the outcome of his fight

Jake Paul (L) and Hasim Rahman Jr. (R) [via Getty]

Jeff Mayweather shared some thoughts on the match between Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr., advising promoters avoid fixing the outcome of the fight.

He stated:

"It should be a very interesting fight. Hopefully, there's nothing being done to finalize the outcome of the fight. Hopefully, it'll be a good fight-- both guys go out there and bring their best, bring their A-game, and the best man wins."

Mayweather discussed the possibility of a fixed fight taking place because of the differing backgrounds the two opponents come from. He was hopeful that this match would be a fair fight for fans to enjoy.

#2. Danny Garcia opens as favorite over Jose Benavidez Jr.

Danny Garcia (L) and Jose Benavidez Jr. (R)[Image credits: Instagram @dannyswiftgarcia and @josebenavidezjr.92]

Danny Garcia currently sits as the favorite in his scheduled bout against Jose Benavidez Jr. The odds for the fight have been revealed to be in favor of Garcia.

This fight will be a test for both opponents. Garcia is moving up in weight to 154 pounds so that he can seek another title, while Benavidez Jr. will get his first chance to fight an opponent of Garcia's caliber. Benavidez will be looking to get back into the win column after his last two fights gave him his first draw and loss on his record.

#1. Mike Tyson set to be on the cover of FABLES

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson revealed to his Instagram that he will be on the cover of FABLES Magazine. The short video he posted gave fans a snippet of some of his looks that will appear on the cover, including him in some luxurious suits.

Of course, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' had to squeeze in some shadow boxing during the shoot to show he's still got his moves.

