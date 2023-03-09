Gervonta Davis revealed his reasons for being one hour and 50 minutes late to the pre-fight press conference for his fight against Ryan Garcia on April 22nd in Las Vegas.

The press conference had already kicked off at the scheduled time, when Davis arrived and went straight to the stage at around 2:23 p.m. ET. An argument ensued between the two unbeaten fighters about Davis’s late arrival. Then, Davis acknowledged his error in being late to the press conference for his biggest fight yet. Davis spoke to the press, as reported by BoxingScene.com and said the following:

“It was ridiculous, Just traffic, not prepared, things like that. I wanna say sorry to you guys for having y’all waitin’ and things like that. It was very unprofessional for me.”

Ryan Garcia also chimed in about Davis’s late arrival and the negative connotations of him being "unprofessional" in an event of this magnitude, he said:

“You know, it’s only gonna kinda serve as a negative for the overall success of this event. We’re already kinda rushing it in a way, so it kinda shows his being unprofessional and kind of continues a pattern of his character and his integrity as a person and as a professional. That’s just how it is.”

Gervonta Davis (28-0-0) and Ryan Garcia (23-0-0) will be a part of another pre-fight press conference on Thursday at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event will be live-streamed on Showtime’s official YouTube channel and will start at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

Davis vs. Garcia is scheduled for 12-rounds at a catch-weight of 136 pounds, headlining as a Showtime Pay-Per-View main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 22.

Check out the pre-fight press conference below:

Gervonta Davis reacts to praise from Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson ringside at Jake Paul v Tommy Fury

Mike Tyson recently showered praise on Gervonta Davis in a recent interview with TMZSports.

“Tank is a great fighter, He’ll be a legend too if he keeps fighting.”

Davis accepted the praise and gave his reaction to ’Iron Mike’s kind words about himself in an interview with ES News. The 28-year-old wants to keep working hard to live up to expectations.

“I gotta live up to it. I feel as though they see I’m good, you know I’m great, I just gotta prove it. When I hear stuff like that, rooting for me, I feel as though I gotta work hard to live up to their expectations," said Davis.

There have been rumors of Gervonta Davis sparring heavyweights and faring well. But when asked about sparring against Mike Tyson, he smiled and said that it could be a possibility behind 'closed doors' with 'no recording or nothing',

Check out the interview below:

Poll : 0 votes