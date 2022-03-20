Jake Paul offers Kanye West and Pete Davidson $30 million each for boxing clash

Jake Paul insists that he's serious about his offer of $30 million apiece for Kanye West and Pete Davidson to fight inside the boxing ring.

The YouTuber turned boxer has decided to step in and help resolve the feud between West, also known as 'Ye', and Davidson. Paul stressed that he wants the pair to end their back-and-forth by agreeing to fight each other for the sake of Ye and Kim Kardashian's children.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, he said:

"I'm kinda sick of them going back and forth on social media and I think it's affecting the kids' lives, like Kanye and Kim's kids. They're gonna be the ones that take the most trauma from this."

'The Problem Child' then laid out the details of his offer, from the prize money of $30 million to weight and round stipulations for the fight:

“Let’s end this. Kanye, I got $30 million for you. He’s a billionaire so that might not excite him but what will excite him is him beating up Pete [Davidson]. And I know Pete, he used to live in his mom’s basement so $30 million dollars to him I think is a lot of money. Plus pay-per-view upside. I have the money, we’ll put it in escrow before the fight. Six rounds. They can probably meet at around 165, 160 pounds. Let’s make it happen."

Ye and Davidson have been going at each other for quite some time now. The two have publicly hit out at one another, which saw the hip-hop artist being temporarily blocked from Instagram for violating the platform's hate speech and bullying rules.

The UFC says no to Jake Paul

Prior to proposing the $60 million-worth fight to Ye and Pete Davidson, Jake Paul previously made another bold offer to UFC president Dana White.

'The Problem Child' stated that he wants to take on Conor McGregor with a few stipulations. If he wins, the MMA promotion must grant its fighters healthcare and an improved salary. However, if McGregor wins, Paul will never talk about the UFC again.

White addressed the issue ahead of UFC Fight Night 204 in an interview with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto:

“That kid [Paul] couldn’t even make 170 [pounds]... That’s how big he is... They’re not even remotely close to being in the same weight class... That kid’s 6’1 and 210 [pounds]. Conor McGregor’s 155 pounds... This is the biggest fight promotion in the history of the world. We have all the best fighters in the world. That’s what I do. There’s always gonna be market for those types of fights. [But UFC] isn’t the place for them.”

