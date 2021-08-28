"I visited the playground where I got into my first fight " - Jake Paul takes a trip down memory lane ahead of Tyron Woodley showdown

Jake Paul took time to reflect on his journey in professional boxing yesterday by visiting some of his hometown roots prior to this Sunday’s fight.

This weekend, Jake Paul returns home to Cleveland in order to fight Tyron Woodley in an eight-round cruiserweight boxing bout. The two men will collide in front of a packed arena, with Paul attempting to take his pro record to 4-0. Woodley, on the other hand, will be taking part in his first-ever professional outing after making the transition to the boxing ring from mixed martial arts.

The lighter side of Jake Paul?

As the combat sports world waits to see what exactly both men are going to produce on the night, Jake Paul opted to take a trip down memory lane and reflect on how far he’s come.

“In 48 hours, this 7-year wild journey finally leads back home to where everything started... The ultimate test and crescendo of my career thus far... Today, I visited the elementary school playground where I got into my first fight and where some of my earliest memories took place. Today reminded me how far I’ve come and that I’m truly the only person that can stop me. Showtime baby," wrote Jake Paul in an Instagram post.

It may not be the most conventional route to a main event slot on a Showtime boxing broadcast, but Jake Paul has worked hard to earn this opportunity.

A lot of boxing purists probably don’t want to acknowledge that fact based on some of the things Paul has done in terms of his trash talk. However, in the grand scheme of things, we’re talking about a guy who has committed to the cause of getting better inside the squared circle - and if nothing else, that’s admirable.

Jake Paul will have to be at his very best on Sunday if he wants to get his hand raised, though, given how badly Tyron Woodley wants to shut him up. Some might say that Woodley has simply taken this bout as a way to earn some extra money. However, the former UFC welterweight king certainly appears to be focused on the task at hand.

