Mike Tyson refuses to count out Errol Spence Jr. in rematch with Terence Crawford, shares personal anecdote as example

Mike Tyson believes Errol Spence Jr. shouldn’t be overlooked in the rematch against Terence Crawford.

On July 29th, Spence Jr. and Crawford met inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for a blockbuster boxing match. ‘Bud’ dominated throughout the fight, leading to him retaining his undisputed welterweight world championship status with a ninth-round TKO win.

In the aftermath of the high-profile clash, Spence Jr. activated his rematch clause to seek revenge. It’s unclear when the second fight will take place, but some fans are already counting out ‘The Truth’ due to his recent disappointing performance.

As for Mike Tyson, the heavyweight boxing legend thinks Spence Jr. shouldn’t be counted out. While talking with ESNEWS, ‘Iron’ had this to say:

“Errol didn't get his a*s whooped worse than I did with Buster [Douglas], and look at me, I came back…He doesn't even have to fight Terence, fight [Jermell] Charlo, fight somebody else, couple of fights, then come back and fight him.”

Some fans have credited Errol Spence Jr.’s loss against Terence Crawford to the weight class they fought at. Since the fight on July 29th, Spence Jr. has confirmed his plans to leave the 147-pound division and move to 154 pounds.

Mike Tyson believes Errol Spence Jr. not wanting to fight Jermell Charlo is bullsh*t

Errol Spence Jr. may have activated his rematch clause, but things change quickly in boxing. If ‘The Truth’ doesn’t fight Terence Crawford next, several intriguing matchups are waiting for him at 154 pounds, including his training partner, Jermell Charlo.

During the same conversation with ESNEWS, Mike Tyson had this to say about Spence Jr. and Charlo potentially not wanting to fight each other because of their relationship:

“Him and Charlo don’t wanna fight because they have the same trainer, that’s bullsh*t. That’s bullsh*t. You wanna be my friend, you my friend, you love me, fight me, help me feed my family.”

Before focusing on what’s next, Jermell Charlo has business to take care of on Saturday, September 30th. ‘Iron Man’ will be moving up to 168 pounds to challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title. Only time will tell if Charlo can emerge with an upset and create history.