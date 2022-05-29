"Nobody gave a sh**"- Rolly Romero dismisses Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol

Rolly Romero has dismissed the fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. Alvarez, the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion of the world, fought Bivol on May 7 at the T-Mobile Arena for the latter's WBA Light Heavyweight Championship and suffered the second loss of his career. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, 'Rolly' gave his thoughts on Alvarez losing to the Russian:

"So Canelo fought what, like two weeks ago, two or three weeks ago. Yeah three weeks ago, and nobody gave a sh** about that fight, nobody talked about it... Until after this you know the decision, obviously the upset everybody's gonna talk about that sh**, you know? But prior to the fight nobody talked about this sh**."

'Rolly' compared his fight against Davis to the Canelo vs. Bivol fight. He wanted to say that there is much more talk and hype around their May 28th match-up than there was for Alvarez fighting the Russian. The fight was an upset as the Russian put on a masterclass of discipline, defense, and counter-attacking to outclass the Undisputed Super-Middleweight Champion.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Fans may have to wait a full year before seeing a Bivol-Canelo rematch 🗓 Fans may have to wait a full year before seeing a Bivol-Canelo rematch 🗓 https://t.co/EQaRyOxWCN

It will be interesting to see if the fight between Rolly and Davis generates more buzz in its aftermath than Canelo vs. Bivol.

Rolly Romero reacts to Gervonta Davis pushing him off the stage

Rolly Romero spoke about his incident with Gervonta Davis during the ceremonial weigh-ins. During the face-off, 'Tank' pushed Romero off the stage, and a scuffle broke out as security guards and the entourage from both sides got on stage, trying to separate the two fighters. 'Rolly' was not impressed by Davis' actions and spoke about the incident:

"Moth******er pushed me as simple as that, he's scared... I'm an alpha compared to him. He a b***h, man. He a b***h for that, man. That could have fu***d up the fight if I twisted an ankle or some s**t, the fight's over, no?"

He also spoke about how he has reflexes like a cat, which is why he did not twist his ankle or fall badly.

