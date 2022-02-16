"It's gonna be a very close fight" - Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his prediction for Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on the upcoming boxing showdown between Kell Brook and Amir Khan.

For years now, British boxing fans and those from around the world have been waiting to see Kell Brook and Amir Khan meet inside the squared circle. Now, the wait is almost over, with both individuals making their final preparations before fight night.

The interest in this contest stretches far beyond just the sport of boxing, with those in the mixed martial arts sphere also giving their thoughts on the matter.

That includes former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has confirmed that he'll be tuning in to see what happens:

“I’m gonna watch. I like boxing, I love boxing. All big fights I watch live, you know? I know he has a tough opponent, I know he has a good opponent, I don’t think Amir Khan right now is in his prime time. But, it’s gonna be a close fight, my opinion, it’s gonna be a close fight. He has a tough opponent, but I think [Khan] can beat him [Brook].”

When is Kell Brook vs. Amir Khan?

After years of circling one another, we will finally see Brook collide with Khan this Saturday on February 19. It'll go down in Manchester, England at the AO Arena, in front of what is bound to be a lively crowd after tickets for the event sold out in just 10 minutes.

The show itself will commence at around 6pm GMT but the ring walks for the main event will probably get underway around 10pm GMT. We're scheduled to see 12 rounds of action with Brook (39-3) currently being viewed as the man with the advantage amongst bookmakers over Khan (34-5).

Khan hasn't fought in pro boxing since July 2019 when he beat Billy Dib. Brook's last outing took place in November 2020, when he was unsuccessful in his pursuit of the WBO Welterweight Championship against Terence Crawford.

There are some who may not like either fighter, but there's no way of denying how much of a barnburner this has the potential to be.

Edited by John Cunningham