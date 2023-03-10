Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia faced off once again in Los Angeles for their second press conference in the lead-up to Davis vs. Garcia on April 22. The two unbeaten fighters traded jibes in Beverly Hills and spoke about the magnitude of the fight to come in April at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Davis accused Garcia of having only one weapon in his boxing arsenal, his left hook, and continued to tell the Victorville-born fighter that he was not a "complete fighter." Garcia’s response was that if Davis saw his fights, he’d know that wasn’t the case, and it’s not his fault that his left hook was "blessed by God."

Among other things, as the two pugilists hilariously argued about fashion choices, Davis interrupted Garcia to troll him about his choice of footwear:

“You got heels on.”

Garcia instantly hit back and received laughs from the crowd when he said:

“I got heels on, okay… And you had a purse on yesterday, shut up. You got one on now, yeah come on man. Imma beat him and imma knock him out, that’s it. See you April 22.”

Gervonta Davis once again took aim at Garcia’s fashion choices and said:

“Take them big ass pants off. Do that.”

Ryan Garcia offered another hilarious rebuttal:

“Don’t even talk about style, I don’t even know what you were wearing yesterday. You look like you fell through a rainbow, just stop. You look like you danced with a unicorn, just stop man. You woke up with the 2000s vintage store, just stop right now, please.

Ryan Garcia responds to first press conference with Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia spoke with members of the press about the first press conference in New York City yesterday and gave his take on Davis’s demeanor and late arrival at the event, he said:

“I don’t know. I don’t think that’s going to play a part into his mindset going in. He’s probably training and stuff. He’s just — could be a bit of a power trip, could be that’s just how he does things, and it’s not going to change my character or my integrity. I got respect for the people that came, took the time out of their day. You know, people got things to do. So, for me, I’m just going to stay true to myself. I’m a professional and I’ll get here on time.”

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia is scheduled for 12 rounds at a catch-weight of 136 pounds, taking place on April 22 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

