10 most memorable moments from pro wrestling in 2018

Kenny Omega sails over the ropes during a dive

2018 is in the history books, and for fans of professional wrestling, it has been an amazing, surprising, and controversial year.

The expansion of New Japan Pro Wrestling into the North American Market introduced a lot of people to the 'Best Bout Machine' Kenny Omega. The WWE courted controversy by having shows in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while their NXT brand kept making wrestling headlines. Ring of Honor lost major stars, but has done a great job of signing new talent like Jeff Cobb.

And the women of wrestling have continued to prove that they are not only just as capable as the men, they might even be a notch or two better. Names like Tessa Blanchard, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have dominated the wrestling talk even as Asuka finally found redemption on the main roster.

It was an exhausting yet rewarding year for wrestling fans. Here are ten of the biggest moments from pro wrestling in 2018.

#10 Velveteen Dream's Flying Elbow from above the clouds

Velveteen Dream stands on the uppermost step of a monstrously tall ladder, awing the live crowd with his daring.

The Time: April 7, 2018

The Place: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Louisiana USA

The Match: NXT six-man ladder match for the North American title.

The truth is, one could create an entire list of just moments from this pulse pounding title match, which featured six red hot NXT superstars plying their craft in an amazing display of brutality, daredevil flying, and sheer determination to determine the first ever NXT North American champion.

Advertisement

NXT had long been lacking a 'midcard' belt, a title lesser than "Goldy" but still of great significance. In order to make sure there would be no controversy as to the worth of the man holding it, NXT put in six of their best.

While there were many heart stopping moments in this highlight reel of a match, the one that stands out the most is when Velveteen Dream ascended to the absolute top of a fifteen foot ladder and dropped the biggest flying elbow in history on Lars Sullivan.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement