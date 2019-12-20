10 WWE Superstars to watch in 2020

Christopher Scott Wagoner FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 20 Dec 2019, 08:03 IST SHARE

Bask in the Glory of WWE NXT standout Keith Lee

2019 is now drawing to a close and it will be seen as a watershed year for Sports Entertainment and professional wrestling.

From new promotions rising, such as AEW, to formerly great promotions fading, such as Ring of Honor, this year has been a tumultuous one that has seen many major shake ups in terms of roster, product, and media attention for the WWE.

But a changing pro wrestling landscape isn't necessarily a bad thing. Not for the fans, who will be treated to some of the best performances ever. And certainly not the WWE, with is massive footprint in pop culture.

Add to the list the Superstars themselves. It takes something special to not only deal with change, but to thrive in the new environment.

Here are ten WWE Superstars who could have a fantastic year in 2020 and are worth watching. They run the gamut from new champions to breakout stars to wily veterans to one certain member of royalty whom no one seems to like.

#10 Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley's star has been shining bright in NXT, especially since she just captured the Women's Championship.

In the world of pro wrestling, there are stars. There are Superstars. And then there are those athletes who just bring something special to the table, so much so that you just know they're going to be future legends.

Rhea Ripley is one such individual who seems poised to reach the next level in sports entertainment. Ripley has power, technical acumen, precision, and toughness to go with her next level charisma.

Rhea Ripley looks like she was born to be in a wrestling ring, and her unique look stands out among the cookie cutter blondes that litter the women's wrestling landscape.

1 / 10 NEXT