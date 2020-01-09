3 Interesting observations from AEW Dynamite (January 8, 2020)

Jon Moxley swerved everyone by almost joining The Inner Circle!

From Jon Moxley's brilliant swerve at the end of the episode to DDP's in-ring brawl against MJF and his goons, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite (January 8, 2020) featured several contrasting moments.

The entire AEW team have been working on the weaker aspects of their show since the year began, and even though some of those weak points remain pretty apparent, AEW Dynamite is still a very enjoyable show to watch.

The show was worth sticking around for when the final segment of the night featuring Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho as well as some other members of The Inner Circle was pretty successful in sending a message to fans and critics alike.

Here are a few interesting observations from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (January 8, 2020).

#3: The AEW Women's Division continues its poor display of promising ideas

Riho defended the AEW Women's World Championship against Kris Statlander in a pretty overbooked contest that failed to engage most fans throughout its entirety.

The Nightmare Collective's constant interferences were largely ignored by the referee. Also, there seems to be a slight disconnect between Riho's title reign and The Nightmare Collective's main purpose on the show.

Additionally, Dr. Luther's character seems quite silly, just like the portrayal of a faction like the Dark Order. It doesn't look good when there are more additions to The Nightmare Collective when most fans just want this angle to end.

I do appreciate that people in charge of AEW's Women's Division are trying out something unique, but the execution - even on the talent's part - hasn't been the best so far.

This is why I pointed out last week that there is a stark difference in quality between the show's top and mid-card storylines, and The Nightmare Collective's booking definitely needs to improve over the next few weeks.

