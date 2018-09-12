Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 Top wrestlers who refuse to join the WWE

Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.89K   //    12 Sep 2018, 17:21 IST

WWE Superstars Promote WrestleMania XIX
Some former Superstars will never return

WWE is undoubtedly the biggest and most prestigious wrestling company in the world. Most wrestlers have career aspirations to make it big in the company due to watching the company as they grew up. It also happens to easily be the best place for wrestlers to make a living.

Despite this, some wrestlers have refused to work for the company. Whilst some wrestlers refuse to go back because of past issues, others have no interest in wrestling for Vince McMahon's company. Here are some of the Superstars to recently rule out a WWE return.

#1 CM Punk

WWE SummerSlam Press Conference
CM Punk was among the most popular WWE stars of the modern era

After leaving the WWE in early 2014, CM Punk attempted to start a career in the UFC. This short career looks likely to be over now due to his age and Punk suffering heavy one sided defeats in both fights. With speculation mounting that Punk could have one last run with the WWE, he addressed the situation this week:

"It's not even a matter of not going to wrestling because I'm busy doing other stuff, there's just nothing that interests me in wrestling,"

After expressing his lack of interest in returning to any wrestling promotion, the veteran is now reportedly looking to focus on a movie career. Overall it seems to be a case of the WWE wanting him to return, but the Chicago native has happily moved on with his post wrestling career.


Tristan Elliott
CONTRIBUTOR
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
Contact Us Advertise with Us