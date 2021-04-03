5 Biggest Things That Could Worry Vince McMahon In Competition With AEW

Ever since the inception of All Elite Wrestling, the entire internet wrestling community, especially the hardcore audience, has been debating over the kind of effect this newly introduced promotion could have on Vince McMahon's billion dollar company.

There's no denying that WWE has built a reputation for itself as the biggest professional wrestling company this industry has ever seen, or perhaps will ever see.

Much of the credit for its meteoric rise in the sports entertainment industry goes to the Attitude Era where Vince McMahon literally took a mighty risk, and his risk eventually made him a billionaire.

While Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks have got Tony Khan on board, there's still a lot more All Elite Wrestling will have to do in order to even the gap between them and Vince McMahon's giant corporation.

Despite the recent decline in the ratings and viewership, with both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live failing to entice audiences, AEW's intervention in the market has brought more competition for WWE than ever before.

It's understandable that the word 'professional wrestling' has a different meaning today, where the fans don't really just want to see two characters interact and prove their heroism to the world, they want to see two characters tell a riveting tale through their versatility between the ropes.

Triple H's visionary work down in NXT has brought the company a lot of critical acclaim, with NXT Takeover events giving us a fine blend of professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

Considering the fact that Vince McMahon has not followed the same ideology on the main roster, this has coerced the fans to keep their tabs on to different platforms like New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling.

With All Elite Wrestling now rumored to have grabbed a sensational TV deal and many WWE superstars unhappy with their current direction, should Mr. McMahon be worried about another Monday Night War?

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and analyze the 5 biggest things that could worry Vince McMahon in competition with All Elite Wrestling.

#1 Level of entertaining in-ring quality that caters a mainstream audience

Is WWE that good when booking in-ring matches?

The very first worrying sign that could coerce Vince McMahon and the entire WWE management to scrap their ongoing plans is the competition with All Elite Wrestling, where the latter one would want to bring some interesting stories to the frame.

Where WWE have struggled with their predictable storytelling, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks could bring some serious alterations to their style of creativity and WWE's recent viewership fall could work as an interesting lesson for AEW.

There's no denying that Triple H's NXT brings forth one of the most exciting in-ring actions on the entire North American circuit, but the main roster has struggled to capture that essence.

This could be a very tough spot for the creative team. Judging by the many storylines that are panning out on both the brands, the element of predictability could play a big role in their ongoing competition with All Elite Wrestling.

Since the company has reduced their edginess to keep it more kid-friendly, All Elite Wrestling could broaden their universe by igniting the 'attitude' that has unfortunately been missing from WWE today.

Hardcore audiences like to see superstars tell riveting tales and presenting that creativity with their fantastic in-ring work between the ropes.

AEW can leverage this point to give the WWE a clear run for their money.

