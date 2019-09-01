5 huge feuds AEW could have planned after All Out

Chris Jericho became the very first AEW World Heavyweight Champion at All Out

AEW All Out is officially in the history books, and what a night it was.

Just nine months after the company was launched earlier this year, All Out prove to be an epic night of wrestling, with the company crowning its first AEW World Heavyweight Champion in the main event.

But with All Out officially in the rear-view mirror, it's time for Cody, the Young Bucks and the rest to look to the future.

In October, AEW will launch on TNT, and the company will need something big to keep fans tuning in when the promotion becomes a weekly thing.

Here are five huge feuds AEW could have planned after All Out.

#5 AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho vs Kenny Omega

Jericho and Omega are currently tied with one win each in their matches.

AEW has its first World Heavyweight Champion and his name is Chris Jericho.

As the very first champion of the new promotion, Jericho will be expected to carry the brand into the future, though his title reign may be a short one if Kenny Omega has anything to say about it.

The feud between these two wrestlers is well known, as it was Omega who got the win in January last year when the pair battled at Wrestle Kingdom 12.

Earlier this year at Double or Nothing, Jericho would even the score with a win of his own, and it seems a rubber match between the two could happen very soon.

Both men have shown they can compete in high-profile matches, and against each other.

A final match between the two would be great to see, and regardless of who left the ring as the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, this would be a fitting end to an epic trilogy of bouts.

