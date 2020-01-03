5 Reasons why you should watch Wrestle Kingdom 14

Four of New Japan's finest will battle it out to determine a Double Champion

It's a new decade and a new year, which means it is time for the pro wrestling world to get excited for another Wrestle Kingdom, as New Japan Pro-Wrestling once again gets set for their biggest annual show of the year.

2020 will be history in the making for NJPW as the promotion is set to host the first-ever Wrestle Kingdom event that will be contested over two different days. By the end of Night Two, NJPW will also have a Double Champion, as four men are set to battle it out over two nights in order to capture the IWGP Intercontinental and IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

This year's Wrestle Kingdom 14 has its various special attractions and fans have every right in the world to get highly excited for the show despite the absence of the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes as compared to previous years.

New Japan's top guns in the form of Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Tetsuya Naito among other big names will compete at the show. Whereas, well-renowned Jr. Heavyweight stars and tag teams will also feature on both the nights. However, one other particular aspect that fans need to keep an eye out for is the presence of All Elite Wrestling's two top stars in the form of Jon Moxley and reigning AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

With that stated, here are 5 reasons why you should tune in for Wrestle Kingdom 14.

#5. Jushin 'Thunder' Liger's final match

One final time!

Throughout 2019, Jushin 'Thunder' Liger has competed for the one final time in countries such as Mexico, Australia, UK, and USA, as well. However, in less than 24 hours time, Liger will compete in his second to last match in the pro wrestling business, as the Jr. Heavyweight legend is set to retire from the industry once and for all.

Liger's final matches are definitely a must-watch for all die-hard New Japan fans and also for fans who have witnessed him compete during his early days in WCW. On January 5th, the Jr. Heavyweight legend will take it to the ring for one final time and wrestling fans surely won't want to miss that.

