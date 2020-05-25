5 Things We Learned From AEW: Double or Nothing 2020

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing took place last night on PPV

After an incredibly sad, depressing, and hard week for the wrestling community, All Elite Wrestling had a large hill to climb if they wanted to try and put smiles on the faces of this group of fans. And somehow, they did more than that and over-delivered to an absolutely incredible degree at Double or Nothing.

With multiple wrestling matches showcasing a multitude of different styles- from comedic, to high flying, to hard hitting, to the absolute insane- there was something for everyone in this variety show that helped everyone feel a little bit better about everything that's currently affecting us all.

With a ladder match that features a huge debut, a woman's title match that blew all expectations away, to a world championship match that finished in style before one of the most bizarre, individual and special wrestling matches in the history of the industry, AEW absolutely smashed it out of the park with this show.

So please find below five things that we learned from AEW: Double or Nothing 2020.

#5 The future is youth

MJF and Jungle Boy faced off at Double or Nothing to a fantastic reception

In terms of bell to bell, in ring action- it could be argued this was in the second match of Double or Nothing as Jungle Boy took on MJF.

MJF is often touted for his talent on the microphone and his incredible character work but some have suggested he still has a ways to go in the ring work side of the profession. All those doubts were firmly put to rest last night as both young men put on a fantastic wrestling match. Jungle Boy has always been thought of a as fantastic high flyer but, at Double or Nothing he showed that he has the technical aspects and base groundwork to go against anyone.

.@The_MJF & @boy_myth_legend are starting out quick in the opening moments of this match.



Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/33usplpua7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

And it further solidifies the picture All Elite Wrestling is trying to showcase on their weekly and PPV product. The future of AEW is youth. Now, whilst quite an obvious statement to make- the elder statesmen aren't exactly getting any younger- the young talent AEW has is almost terrifying to think about.

Advertisement

With Jungle Boy, Marko Stunt, Austin Gunn, Darby Allin, Private Party and Sonny Kiss from the male side with Riho, Hikaru Shida, Bea Priestley, Big Swole, Penelope Ford on the women's side- All Elite is set for years to come.