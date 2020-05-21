The Inner Circle will take on The Elite in a 'Stadium Stampede' Match

This Saturday will see the return of AEW Double or Nothing, the company's hallmark PPV and fans are understandably excited.

With the current worldwide pandemic still trundling on and, as a result, fans not getting any closer to being live in attendance, it's shows like these that give fans around the world something to look forward to. And one of the biggest matchups on the card is the long-awaited collision between The Elite and The Inner Circle.

Originally scheduled for Blood and Guts – AEW's version of WarGames – a few months back but obviously forced to be rescheduled, this battle has been hyped up for almost as long as the young company has existed. But how could we see the match finish? Will there be any dramatic turns? Will we see domination from one side?

Well, let's not waste any more time and get into Five Potential Finishes for The Inner Circle vs The Elite at AEW: Double or Nothing.

#5 The Elite run riot

With the exception of Cody, every member of The Elite will compete in the 'Stadium Stampede' contest.

The first, and one of two most 'traditional' finishes, is that The Elite act as one solid unit, work together, run off Le Champion's group and pick up the win.

Since the formation of AEW, it's putting it lightly to say that The Elite have struggled to remain all on the same page. Individuals within of course have; The Young Bucks together are stronger than they have ever been, Kenny and The Bucks remain the core 'elite', however, it is clear for all to see that there are incredibly large cracks in the wall.

So what better way to boost morale with a massive win on a PPV? The match style itself is obviously shrouded in mystery so literally anything could happen. And if we're going to go off other matches AEW has produced, anything will, and that will hugely benefit the babyfaces here.

With the intricate, fast-paced skills of The Young Bucks, the intricate wrestling ability of Kenny Omega, the brutality of Hangman Adam Page, and the...well, whatever Matt Hardy is, it's clear that they have the ammunition in order to get the job done.

However, their opponents have a pretty good record in multi-man matches and will be heading into AEW Double or Nothing with a lot of confidence.