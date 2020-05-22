Two legendary brains in the business meet ahead of the TNT Championship match at Double or Nothing

With Double or Nothing just a few days away, AEW put on their final episode of Dynamite before the big show.

We still had so many questions as we sat down to watch; will The Elite get on the same page? Will Jon Moxley reclaim his stolen world championship? Does Orange Cassidy still have a face?

Well all those questions and more were answered in this bumper edition of AEW Dynamite. We had Jake Roberts and Arn Anderson come face to face, a brutal women's tag team match, an intense, personal singles match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara, and much more!

So let's waste no more time and get right into it. Here are five things we learned from the 20th of May edition of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Several injuries took place on AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker appeared to suffer a knee injury during AEW: Dynamite

In AEW's short history, they've done a pretty good job in avoiding any big injuries with their talent. The majority of their competitors haven't picked up any long term injuries and, if anyone has been hurt, it's not been for that long. However, last night was the reminder that anything can go wrong at any time- which could have very negative connotations.

The lesser of the two involved one member of the Casino Ladder Match at Double or Nothing- Rey Fenix. After going head to head with Orange Cassidy in a singles match and picking up the victory, a mass brawl took place on the outside. A grouping of wrestlers congregated on the outside so Fenix went for a splash off the top rope. Have a look for yourself...

All hell broke loose between the Casino Ladder Match participants!



Order Double or Nothing on Saturday, May 23rd on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (International Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/ykfu5zerIy — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 21, 2020

As you can see- Rey landed INCREDIBLY hard and looked to be in some pain. Thankfully, Tony Schiavone confirmed he was ok in the post-show discussion. However, the more serious injury took place to 'The Role Model', Britt Baker.

Advertisement

Baker had her knee bent when Nyla Rose was thrown directly onto the limb and Britt was immediately in serious discomfort. After the doctor checked on her, it was visible to see that something wasn't right. As a result of this, there has been discussion and queries within the wrestling community as to whether or not her Double or Nothing matchup against Kris Statlander will continue. Whilst we have had no concrete announcement of her condition as I write this- we all need to remember how human this individuals are.