AEW News: First AEW World title defence set for October 16 in Philadelphia

The top prize in All Elite Wrestling will be defended on October 16

Without a weekly show on which they can announce matches or other segments, All Elite Wrestling is embracing the social media age with daily announcements of matches and appearances for their upcoming television show on TNT. The show will kick off on Wednesday, October 2nd from Washington D.C.

When the show emanates two weeks later from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, AEW announced that whomever is crowned the first AEW World Champion at All Out will have to defend the title for the first time on TV on October 16th.

The FIRST defense of the #AEW World Championship will be made Wed, October 16th at the @LiacourasCenter when @AEWonTNT broadcasts LIVE from Philadelphia! Tix go on sale this Fri, Aug 16th at Noon ET / 9am PT - https://t.co/mxiUPGTZnl pic.twitter.com/hjRvPFGPKV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 14, 2019

Who will win the title at All Out?

Before the title can even be defended, the first holder needs to be decided at AEW's next show, All Out, at the end of August. At the show, Chris Jericho and Adam Page will battle it out for the honour to go into the history books as the first-ever AEW World Champion.

Page won the Casino Battle Royale to qualify for the All Out match whereas Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of Double or Nothing in order to secure his spot to vie for the belt. Jericho hasn't had a match since DON whereas Page has had about at every show since DON.

Hangman won a fatal four-way at Fyter Fest and then defeated Kip Sabian in singles action at Fight For the Fallen. While he did pick up the win at FFTF, Sabian pushed things into the final thirty seconds of the match's allotted time limit.

Challengers already lining up

During several matches so far, there have been moments of foreshadowing for future feuds in AEW. When Page was in the Casino Battle Royale, he had a staredown with MJF. The two young wrestlers were the final two participants in that match, presumably setting up a showdown further down the road once AEW was more established.

While it hasn't been done with as much subtlety as the tease between Page and MJF, Shawn Spears will most certainly be trying to do anything and everything to stick it to his former friend Cody Rhodes. What better way to rub his face in the dirt than to not only beat him at All Out but also win the top title in the company that Cody helped create?

And of course, top stars like Jon Moxley, Jericho, Cody and Omega will also likely be title contenders at some point soon. Moxley is arguably a bigger star now than he was in WWE, so he might get a title match sooner rather than later.