AEW News: Tony Khan reveals Huge Announcement regarding the Women's Division

AEW Women coming around

What's the story?

On the Steve Austin Show, Tony Khan revealed that AEW will have a Women's Tag Team Championship, alongside a singles title. This is quite a major announcement for the upstart wrestling promotion.

In case you didn't know..

AEW has assembled quite a diverse roster. The men's roster consists of the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, The Lucha Bros, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, Jungle Boy, Joey Janela and many more.

The AEW women's roster is no different. The following female wrestlers who are part of the AEW roster are Allie, Awesome Kong, Bea Priestley, Brandi Rhodes, Britt Baker, Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose, Penelope Ford, Leva Bates, Hikaru Shida, and Riho.

With the women's revolution taking hold in professional wrestling, it's important that AEW has some of the best women's matches that could rival those of WWE.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned earlier, Tony Khan was a guest on the Steve Austin show to discuss everything about AEW. Tony Khan revealed several things during the interview such as his own love for wrestling, how the TNT deal came about and what the focus will be in AEW. Khan also revealed an important announcement regarding the women's division.

I want to focus on a serious main-event picture, both in the singles and tag team and then when we establish the women's singles...you know...this may be the first time it gets announced but just so you know, eventually, we will establish a women's tag team title.

You know.. I'm going to get pounded for this being the first place to announce it but I'm not going to pretend like we're not going to do it when we're going to be serious about tag team wrestling.

What's next?

Tony Khan seems very excited about what he has in store for the fans once AEW comes on TV. It'll be great if they actually go forward with an AEW Women's Tag Team Championship and take it seriously.