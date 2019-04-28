×
5 Things we learned from Tony Khan about AEW

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
108   //    28 Apr 2019, 23:13 IST

Tony Khan is All In!
Tony Khan is All In!

AEW, AEW, AEW! That's what some wrestling fans are chanting everywhere. Unless you've been hiding under a rock or turned into Rip Van Winkle, it's hard to miss. AEW has certainly had all the hype behind it. All Elite Wrestling was rumored for a while but it was made official on Jan 01, 2019. From then on, the company has been releasing details month after month via a drip-drip marketing strategy.

They caused a sensation when they signed Chris Jericho to the promotion and to a 3-year deal. They also signed Kenny Omega, who some in the wrestling industry consider as the best wrestler in the world who is not with WWE. On top of that, they even signed Jim Ross, as Cody Rhodes colorfully put it when it happened, 'Because he's Jim F****G Ross.' Recently, it was announced that Dustin Rhodes (Goldust) has signed with AEW and will be facing Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing.

The rest of the AEW Roster is shaping well with the likes of "Hangman" Adam Page, Joey Janela, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Pac, Sammy Guevara, Pentagón Jr., Rey Fénix, Britt Baker and Penelope Ford. It's most likely that more announcements might be on the way.

AEW seems to have a different buzz about it when compared to Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling or ROH. While those promotions have been around for a while now, it seems that AEW has leapfrogged them in terms of anticipation and excitement without even putting an official match on. And that's what so interesting about AEW because there is more to come.

Recently, Chris Van Vliet spoke with AEW President Tony Khan about the company and what it has planned for the future. Here are 5 things we learned about AEW.

#5 AEW has the resources

AEW has serious money to play with
AEW has serious money to play with

What makes AEW different? Tony Khan simply put it that unlike other organizations, they have the financial power and support of his Billionaire father Shahid Khan (Net worth $7.2 Billion) to back up their blend of great performers and wrestling minds. Moreover, he insists that their varied and talented AEW Roster is the best in their respective wrestling style, size and much more.





Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes Tony Khan AEW Roster Being The Elite
