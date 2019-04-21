×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Quietly released Superstar revealed as Cody Rhodes' perfect opponent for AEW Double or Nothing

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.47K   //    21 Apr 2019, 06:28 IST

Cody Vs Dustin is happening at All Elite Wrestling's 'Double or Nothing'
Cody Vs Dustin is happening at All Elite Wrestling's 'Double or Nothing'

What's the story?

After months of hyping it up on AEW's 'Road to Double or Nothing' videos, the mystery opponent for Cody Rhodes at the upcoming big Vegas show 'Double or Nothing' was none other than WWE Superstar Goldust, or should I say Dustin.

In case you didn't know...

Double or Nothing takes place on May 25th, 2019 and is AEW's first official show (as 'All In' was technically a Ring of Honor show). It features Kenny Omega Vs. Chris Jericho, Pac Vs. Adam 'Hangman' Page and The Young Bucks Vs. The Lucha Bros.

AEW has been on somewhat of a tear snapping up the top names in independent wrestling with Kip Sabien, Jimmy Havoc, Sonny Kiss, Sammy Guevara, Joey Janela, MJF, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Cima and others joining the roster.

The heart of the matter

As I already mentioned, Cody Rhodes' opponent for 'Double or Nothing' was being treated as a mystery and something that would be worthy of a big reveal, and boy they were not wrong there!

In the recent 'Road to Double or Nothing' video, they finally revealed who it was, the cat was out of the proverbial bag - Cody Rhodes would be facing his brother Dustin.

This has confirmed Dustin Rhodes, otherwise known as Goldust's departure from WWE. Something that was likely after rumors broke out that his contract had expired, but this absolutely seals the deal.

What's next?

Double or Nothing is shaping up to be a pretty big deal with both the Rhodes brothers facing each other outside of the WWE, on top of all of the other pretty big matches they've already announced.

Advertisement

What a moment it will be!

Are you excited for Cody to face Dustin at AEW Double or Nothing? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Cody Rhodes Goldust
Advertisement
AEW News: Cody Rhodes wishes his brother 'Happy Birthday' in a heart-warming tweet 
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: WWE Hall of Famer has high praise for Cody Rhodes
RELATED STORY
AEW/WWE News: Cody Rhodes reveals the best match of his career
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes says he's more interested in 'Tier 1' talent than ex-WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Goldust speaks out about the impact AEW will have on WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumours: WWE superstar's contract expires; AEW move teased
RELATED STORY
AEW News: AEW teases another major acquisition 
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former WWE personnel reveals AEW are to sign a "big name" Superstar
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose sign with AEW?
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion teases move to AEW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us