WWE News: Quietly released Superstar revealed as Cody Rhodes' perfect opponent for AEW Double or Nothing

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.47K // 21 Apr 2019, 06:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Vs Dustin is happening at All Elite Wrestling's 'Double or Nothing'

What's the story?

After months of hyping it up on AEW's 'Road to Double or Nothing' videos, the mystery opponent for Cody Rhodes at the upcoming big Vegas show 'Double or Nothing' was none other than WWE Superstar Goldust, or should I say Dustin.

In case you didn't know...

Double or Nothing takes place on May 25th, 2019 and is AEW's first official show (as 'All In' was technically a Ring of Honor show). It features Kenny Omega Vs. Chris Jericho, Pac Vs. Adam 'Hangman' Page and The Young Bucks Vs. The Lucha Bros.

AEW has been on somewhat of a tear snapping up the top names in independent wrestling with Kip Sabien, Jimmy Havoc, Sonny Kiss, Sammy Guevara, Joey Janela, MJF, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Cima and others joining the roster.

The heart of the matter

As I already mentioned, Cody Rhodes' opponent for 'Double or Nothing' was being treated as a mystery and something that would be worthy of a big reveal, and boy they were not wrong there!

In the recent 'Road to Double or Nothing' video, they finally revealed who it was, the cat was out of the proverbial bag - Cody Rhodes would be facing his brother Dustin.

This has confirmed Dustin Rhodes, otherwise known as Goldust's departure from WWE. Something that was likely after rumors broke out that his contract had expired, but this absolutely seals the deal.

What's next?

Double or Nothing is shaping up to be a pretty big deal with both the Rhodes brothers facing each other outside of the WWE, on top of all of the other pretty big matches they've already announced.

Advertisement

What a moment it will be!

Are you excited for Cody to face Dustin at AEW Double or Nothing? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!