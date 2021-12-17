3 AEW stars that should turn face and 2 that should turn heel in 2022

While AEW has a lot of stars established as heels and faces, it doesn't mean that some turns aren't needed. Heel and face turns freshen up a stagnant character. They can also provide new feuds and storylines for stars.

After his triumphant debut for AEW at All Out, Bryan Danielson is now operating as a heel. He can make either side of the coin work. Since AEW Champ Adam Page is a face, it made sense for Danielson to turn.

Serena Deeb also turned heel while battling Hikaru Shida. She didn't want to be the person that Shida beat for her 50th win in AEW. Deeb snapped and attacked the former Women's Champion.

A huge face turn could involve the return of Kenny Omega, but his timetable is unknown at the moment. It's hard to have both Omega and Adam Cole co-existing as top dogs. One won't want to play second fiddle to the other forever.

Nevertheless, some character shifts would certainly freshen things up in AEW. Here are three AEW stars that should turn face and two that should turn heel in 2022.

#3. AEW could be setting Jamie Hayter up for a face turn.

Britt Baker has been the top star in the women's division for almost two years. She built her character up and then defeated Shida for the Women's title.

Shida was the most complete in-ring star of the women's division, but her lack of English slightly hurt her. Baker may not be as technical as Shida but her character work is among the best in pro wrestling.

The DMD is the best female promo in AEW. Since she's a heel Champ, she usually enlists either Rebel or Jamie Hayter to do her dirty work. It happened after Riho recently earned a shot at Baker's belt. Hayter faced Riho the following week but lost.

When lackeys don't get the job done, it usually means that a change could be on the horizon. Baker may be tired of Hayter's failures. Hayter could get tired of taking orders from the Champ.

However it happens, a face turn for Hayter could take place in 2022. She holds her own in the ring but doesn't talk a lot. Baker is popular with the audience despite her heel character, so that could hurt a potential turn.

But since so many women have already had shots at the AEW Women's title, some need to shift their alignments to set up new feuds. Hayter could eventually challenge Baker.

It wouldn't mean that she dethrones the DMD, but it could be a good way to facilitate a turn. If there is another tournament, maybe Hayter wins and Baker tries to get her to lay down. Baker's turn could work, but she's still popular either way. To get the crowd behind someone else, Hayter should turn face.

Edited by Roxanne Smith