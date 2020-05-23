AEW World Champion Jon Moxley takes on Brodie Lee in the main event of Double or Nothing

At All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend, the AEW World Heavyweight Championship is on the line. Current champion Jon Moxley will take on the leader of The Dark Order, 'The Exalted One', Mr. Brodie Lee.

The title match has been hyped for a few weeks now, with the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite featuring Jon Moxley breaking the arm of the most trusted Dark Order minion, 10, further adding to how personal this feud has become.

So, following its intense build-up, how could this match end? It is sure to be an interesting encounter due to the nature of both men's characters. The defending champion is a 'lone wolf' who likes no-one at his side. Brodie Lee is a cult-like leader, with an army of mindless drones at his disposal. The contrast between the two is clear to see.

So, let's get straight into it as I cover five potential ways the match between Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship could end.

#5 - Jon Moxley Brutalises Lee

Current world champion Jon Moxley has been on a tear since debuting at the initial Double or Nothing PPV

Jon Moxley has been one of the highlights of AEW product ever since he debuted at the end of the inaugural Double or Nothing PPV in Las Vegas last year - to a crowd losing their collective minds!

Whether it be 'Le Champion' Chris Jericho, who Moxley defeated to win the title, The Inner Circle, or countless other members of the AEW locker-room, 'Mox' has never backed down. The reigning champion has always fought hard and, typically, come out victorious. So who's to say he won't do the same this time?

Sure, make it a hard fought battle between the two, but don't just treat Brodie Lee like the sacrificial lambs he views his followers as. Instead, have Moxley stand tall and move on to his next target. Moxley and Lee could create proper magic together if they are given the time that they both deserve. However, that doesn't mean you need to give 'The Exalted One' the belt at this point.

With Jon Moxley winning clean, Brodie Lee can drop lower down the card, where many feel he's best suited with this gimmick at this current time. This would then allow for a new challenger - who fans are more invested in - to step up to the plate and try and defeat the most talked about man in wrestling last year.