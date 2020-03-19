Twitter reacts to AEW Dynamite (March 18, 2020): Cody Rhodes, Leva Bates, and others comment on the show

Showcasing some of the best Twitter reactions regarding tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Tonight's episode also saw the debut of two new stars and the highly-anticipated Exalted One.

Brodie Lee, f.k.a Luke Harper debuted on tonight's episode

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite emanated from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in front of an empty arena. Due to the threat of coronavirus that is plaguing the whole world, Cody & Co. decided to host AEW with no live audience.

The show started with Cody addressing the coronavirus pandemic and wished for everyone at home to stay safe. He then asked Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks to put aside their differences so that they could reunite The Elite and function as a proper unit at Blood and Guts.

Omega came out and said that he and Cody might not have always seen eye to eye on a lot of things but he agrees that it's best for all of them to work as a team. Page also came out and later and when asked that if he would help them or not, he nodded in agreement.

The first match of the night was between The Best Friends and The Lucha Bros which Pentagon Jr. and Fenix won after they distracted the referee. Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper also debuted tonight as Brodie Lee and he was revealed to be The Dark Order's much-anticipated Exalted One.

The main-event of the night saw Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz take on Cody, Hangman Page, and Matt Jackson which Hager and his team won. This gave them an entry advantage for their Blood and Guts match. Chris Jericho then came out to the stage to taunt The Elite by saying that they have only four guys while they have five. Matt Jackson told Jericho that he's wrong about how many people they have and revealed former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy as their fifth member.

Overall, it was a very good episode of Dynamite which also saw the debut of two former WWE Superstars. Now, we will take a look at some of the best tweets that highlight tonight's show.

Why revere the unknowable? Why not find out what it is?



The Exalted One has been found. Watch as we follow the clues leading into tonight’s Dynamite. Video on all @AEWrestling social medias. #TheLibrarians #ImWithAEW #ExaltedOne #DarkOrder #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/DvvtmRMLRv — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) March 18, 2020

I love the feel for this #AEW empty arena show. I like that they darkened the seats. pic.twitter.com/2i5xsID9Lk — ChanMan 🕗 (@ChandranTheMan) March 19, 2020

I'm not just blowin smoke here but..



How great was that episode of #AEWDYNAMITE



They did an unbelievable job for the circumstances.



Brodie debut and Matt Hardy debut.

Huge



Well done @AEWrestling #AEW — Tweet Pro Wrestling 🇮🇪 (@TweetPW2) March 19, 2020

Okay, now I can say it.



I would have legitimately cried If he re-signed with the other company. I wouldn't have said anything. I would have quietly stepped away. But I would have been SO SAD & I don't care how silly that sounds.



I AM SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW OH MY GOD. #AEWDynamite — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@PhoenixAEW) March 19, 2020

"Mr. Daniels, I will assure you, you are not the first out-of-touch old man to not believe in me"#AEW #BrodieLee #AEWonTNT #AEWDyamite pic.twitter.com/KdlK2LpSMM — Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast 🎙 (@Matmenpodcast) March 19, 2020

As soon as that drone came out #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lN5Upzm5Dr — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) March 19, 2020

This is perhaps the most unique day of my career - if I ever write a book, this show coming together for the people should be a chapter for sure



(Also, this cart is mine for the day. I haven’t abused it ha)



Tune into @tntdrama for Dynamite tonight at 8/7c #aew pic.twitter.com/8Xbcgjejul — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 18, 2020

I could seriously cry I love #AEW so much. Tonight was everything. It was perfect. It was on another level. It continued the trend of every episode of #AEWDynamite being the BEST ONE YET & they did it under these circumstances. #AEWonTNT #ImWithAEW ❤️ THANK YOU @AEWrestling! — Tiffany Castagna (@AllEliteTiffany) March 19, 2020

If you don't know, the drone is Vanguard 1. It is from the Hardy Compound and is an important character in the Broken universe. It shoots fireworks in big matches. #AEWDynamite — Andy Nemmity (@AndyNemmity) March 19, 2020

I’m really glad I got to watch this weeks episode of #AEWDynamite live even if it was from my tiny self isolation room in Australia. They made the most of a bad situation and I think we’ll remember this episode for awhile. #ImWithAEW — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) March 19, 2020