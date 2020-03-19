Twitter reacts to AEW Dynamite (March 18, 2020): Cody Rhodes, Leva Bates, and others comment on the show
- Showcasing some of the best Twitter reactions regarding tonight's AEW Dynamite.
- Tonight's episode also saw the debut of two new stars and the highly-anticipated Exalted One.
Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite emanated from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida in front of an empty arena. Due to the threat of coronavirus that is plaguing the whole world, Cody & Co. decided to host AEW with no live audience.
The show started with Cody addressing the coronavirus pandemic and wished for everyone at home to stay safe. He then asked Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks to put aside their differences so that they could reunite The Elite and function as a proper unit at Blood and Guts.
Omega came out and said that he and Cody might not have always seen eye to eye on a lot of things but he agrees that it's best for all of them to work as a team. Page also came out and later and when asked that if he would help them or not, he nodded in agreement.
The first match of the night was between The Best Friends and The Lucha Bros which Pentagon Jr. and Fenix won after they distracted the referee. Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper also debuted tonight as Brodie Lee and he was revealed to be The Dark Order's much-anticipated Exalted One.
The main-event of the night saw Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz take on Cody, Hangman Page, and Matt Jackson which Hager and his team won. This gave them an entry advantage for their Blood and Guts match. Chris Jericho then came out to the stage to taunt The Elite by saying that they have only four guys while they have five. Matt Jackson told Jericho that he's wrong about how many people they have and revealed former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy as their fifth member.
Overall, it was a very good episode of Dynamite which also saw the debut of two former WWE Superstars. Now, we will take a look at some of the best tweets that highlight tonight's show.