Bully Ray has a problem with AEW's tag team division

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray aka Bubba Ray Dudley, had a strong opinion towards the current tag team division of All Elite Wrestling. Throughout its existence, company officials have been known for being a bit loose on the restrictions regarding tag team matches.

The Busted Open cast discussed how FTR can be used as the team to bring the rules back in place regarding being stricter during the matches. Bully Ray also stated that if the rules are not going to enforced, it should be advertised as a Tornado Tag Match from the start.

"You changed the rules [to a 10 count] to make your style of tag team wrestling a little bit easier, so your tag teams can be in the ring longer, then you're not even abiding by your own rules, and nobody's supposed to have a problem with that? Listen, I only have a problem with it from the professional's point of view... if you've changed your own rules to fit the structure and psychology of your match, can you do me a favor? Can you just stick to your own rules?"

This problem, according to Bully is so glaring that the "announcer of all announcers Jim Ross, on a weekly basis, is making light of it."

According to Bully Ray, this tag division issue is happening all the time on AEW programming, and the referees are not doing a good job with their cadence in counting. As a result, this is making matters worse, which is also why the announcers are making an issue of it.

Back in December, Chris Jericho had a similar issue with the tag division. As a result of being frustrated with the rules being so loose, Jericho called a backstage meeting to address this issue.

"The lack of tags and the lack of just normal tag team wrestling psychology drove me nuts to the point where that was one of the big knocks against our company in about week three or four if you remember," Jericho stated on the Keeping it 100 interview.

