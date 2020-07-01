Chris Jericho reveals which former WWE Superstars he was responsible in bringing to AEW

Chris Jericho is a multi-time World Champion in WWE

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is not only an icon in WWE but has become the biggest attraction AEW has to offer. The former WWE Champion Chris Jericho has proven time and again that he can change with the times and keep himself relevant in any environment.

While speaking to AEW Superstar Luther on his podcast - Talk is Jericho - Y2J talked about issues such as Luther joining AEW and how Chris Jericho has helped other Superstars join AEW as well.

Talking about Luther's debut in AEW, here is what Chris Jericho said:

I know what you can do, and when people see this guy come in, who's this guy? I would go talk to Jim Ross, Excalibur and Taz like here's his story," Jericho explained. "Here's what he's done, and that's all you gotta say. Let him do the rest. So I thought it was just really cool that you really did earn it.

Chris Jericho's recruits

Chris Jericho went on to talk about which Superstars he helped join AEW naming former WWE Superstars such as Dean Ambrose, Matt Hardy, Jake Hagger, and Dean Malenko.

I brought in five guys here: [Jon] Moxley, Dean Malenko, Matt Hardy, Jake Hager and you. That's it. That's a pretty good f**** track record. It's not like, 'oh here's so and so that's been on TV once and just sits backstage and eats catering.' That's not what you would want or I would want.

Chris Jericho became the first AEW World Champion when he defeated Hangman Page. Although Jericho has lost the title to Jon Moxley, he continues to be the focal point of AEW.

Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, and Jake Hager have also become a major part of AEW ever since they arrived on the scene. Moxley is the World Champion and Jake Hager will be battling Cody for the TNT Championship at Fyter Fest.

Chris Jericho has done a tremendous job of ensuring that AEW keeps improving and his matches as part of The Inner Circle have become a hit with the fans.

