Chris Jericho unveils "Inner Circle" helmet ahead of tonight's AEW's Stadium Stampede Match
- Chris Jericho took to Instagram to unveil Inner Circle's NFL-inspired helmet for tonight's Stadium Stampede match.
- The match was taped last night to "maximize the presentation of the bout".
Ahead of tonight's first-ever and highly anticipated Stadium Stampede match, Chris Jericho unveiled a custom-made, NFL-inspired "Inner Circle" helmet via Instagram. It's a no-brainer that Le Champion takes the safety of his entire team very seriously.
The Stadium Stampede Match has been taped already
Even though the 2nd annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view will emancipate live from the Daily’s Place situated in Jacksonville, Florida, the Stadium Stampede match has been filmed in advance.
According to PWI, the reason behind taping the anything goes, falls count anywhere match between The Elite and The Inner Circle was to "maximize the presentation of the bout and not have dead air as talents made their way to different parts of the stadium". Filming of the match began last night and culminated successfully at 5 AM today.
Earlier today, Chris Jericho took to Twitter to hype the match. The inaugural AEW World Champion tweeted:
The #StadiumStampede is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of in my 30 years in the wrestling business. No joke...don’t miss it LIVE on PPV TONIGHT! @AEWrestling
Expect plenty of action, craziness, and other surprises as The Elite join forces with Matt Hardy to take on The Inner Circle inside the TIAA Bank Field at Double or Nothing!