Are you ready for the first-ever Stadium Stampede match?

Ahead of tonight's first-ever and highly anticipated Stadium Stampede match, Chris Jericho unveiled a custom-made, NFL-inspired "Inner Circle" helmet via Instagram. It's a no-brainer that Le Champion takes the safety of his entire team very seriously.

The Stadium Stampede Match has been taped already

Even though the 2nd annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view will emancipate live from the Daily’s Place situated in Jacksonville, Florida, the Stadium Stampede match has been filmed in advance.

According to PWI, the reason behind taping the anything goes, falls count anywhere match between The Elite and The Inner Circle was to "maximize the presentation of the bout and not have dead air as talents made their way to different parts of the stadium". Filming of the match began last night and culminated successfully at 5 AM today.

Earlier today, Chris Jericho took to Twitter to hype the match. The inaugural AEW World Champion tweeted:

The #StadiumStampede is one of the best things I’ve ever been a part of in my 30 years in the wrestling business. No joke...don’t miss it LIVE on PPV TONIGHT! @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/3rDXrgVqmU — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) May 23, 2020

Expect plenty of action, craziness, and other surprises as The Elite join forces with Matt Hardy to take on The Inner Circle inside the TIAA Bank Field at Double or Nothing!