Santino Marella's daughter Bianca Carelli to compete at NWA Empowerrrr

Bianca Carelli, the daughter of WWE legend and former Intercontinental champion Santino Marella, has just been announced to participate in the first-ever Women's Invitational Cup at NWA Empowerrr. The event is set to take place at the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri on 28th August 2021.

Carelli will go up against the likes of Chelsea Green, Tootie Lynn, Jamie Senegal, Lady Frost, and Debbie Malenko. The winner of this Battle Royal will challenge the NWA Women’s World Champion at NWA 73.

From a legend in Women's Wrestling to a brand new face, please show love for the ultra talented (and daughter of the multi-time champion @milanmiracle), @CarelliBianca!



We can't wait for her to show the world what she can do!



Don't miss #EMPOWERRR



➡ https://t.co/EwS9rKtwdZ pic.twitter.com/AbT3eW4y17 — NWA (@nwa) August 10, 2021

NWA Empowerrr will be the first ever women's-only pay-per-view organized by the promotion. Former WWE superstar Mickie James is the executive producer of the event, while Gail Kim and Madusa are co-producers for the event.

Second-generation star Bianca Carelli currently trains at the Battle Arts Academy, run by her father Santino Marella. She is also the current BAA Women's Champion. Santino Marella entertained the WWE Universe for almost a decade during his stint with the company. He was heavily featured on the main roster and won multiple championships during his tenure.

Santino was also a two-time Intercontinental champion, one-time tag team champion and one-time US champion. He was a staple for comedic segments in the WWE. Santino was also the winner of the Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal where he competed against legends such as Trish Stratus, Beth Phoenix, and Lita, as Santina.

Could Santino Marella manage Bianca Carelli at NWA Empowerrr?

Recently, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta caught up with Bianca Carelli in an exclusive interview, who revealed how it would be if her father Santino Marella returned as her manager. Here is an excerpt from their conversation:

Are you excited for NWA Empowerrr? Do you think Bianca Carelli has what it takes to win the battle royal and challenge the NWA champion at NWA 73? Let us know your thoughts on the comments section below.

You can watch Bianca's entire interview below:

Edited by Vishal Kataria