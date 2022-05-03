"At what point is it just not worth it?" – Vince Russo bashes 5-time champion’s backstage segment on WWE RAW (Exclusive)  

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Cedric Alexander’s backstage segment on RAW was poorly written.

Cedric Alexander is a multi-time champion, winning the 24/7 Championship three times in his career. He also held the Cruiserweight Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championships once apiece.

This week on RAW, the high flyer suggested MVP to bring back the Hurt Business without Bobby Lashley. In order to prove himself, he planned to take on the former WWE Champion in a singles match.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW this week, Vince Russo mentioned that Cedric Alexander, in trying to get back with MVP and Omos, was tarnishing his brand. The wrestling veteran pointed out that the superstars probably did not even know what they were doing for the show until they got to the arena.

"You know bro, they're not asking, 'What am I doing?' The odds are they probably don't even know. So they're not asking. So they get up, they leave their families, they pack, they fly half way across the country, they get to the arena and then they're told what they're doing for the night," Russo said. "At what point do you say, "You know what, this is really good money but number one, it's not good for my brand because you're making me look like an absolute idiot.' At what point is it just not worth it, bro?" [From 34:09 - 35:04]

Bobby Lashley overpowered Cedric Alexander on WWE RAW

The All Mighty made a statement ahead of his WrestleMania Backlash match with Omos as he decimated his former Hurt Business partner.

Despite MVP and Omos running interference, Lashley managed to counter Alexander as he sent him crashing into the barricades. He then speared the former Cruiserweight Champion before making him tap out to the Hurt Lock.

