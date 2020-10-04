NXT TakeOver 31 Predictions: Who will triumph on a stacked card?

Hot on the heels of an eventful Clash Of Champions: Gold Rush, WWE is back with another pay-per-view this Sunday in the form of NXT Takeover 31.

The WWE Universe could be in for a revamped product. NXT's founder and Executive Producer Triple H has teased a new look and feel for the upcoming show, and speculations are rife on NXT venturing into ThunderDome.

Without further ado, let's run down into our predictions for NXT TakeOver 31.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Santos Escobar (C) vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Image Credits: WWE

The Cruiserweight Championship has been part of NXT for over an year now, but this is the first time the title will be defended at a TakeOver event. The leader of "Legado del Fantasma" has had a great run, both time-wise and in-ring wise.

Scott will fancy his chances, as he is the only one who has pinned the champ since his arrival in NXT. Scott defeated the then-masked luchador at the NXT Cruiserwight Championship Tournament and recently pinned him in a six-man Street Fight alongside Breezango. Escobar and his two mean buddies should be too much for Scott, so the former should pick up a cheap win.

WWE will likely stretch out this feud a little bit longer until Kushida comes calling.

Match Prediction: Santos Escobar

NXT North American Championship Match: Damian Priest (C) vs. Johnny Gargano

Advertisement

Image Credits: WWE

Damian Priest is early into his title reign and is growing into his role as a top guy in the black and gold brand. He has flourised as a character recently, with a big part being thanks to his title win.

The Garganos pursuing gold has been a great story all along. Johnny Gargano is one of the most decorated wrestlers in NXT history. He's been solid for so long that it has got to a point where he can eat up a few losses and still be Johnny Wrestling.

Priest should retain, unluckily for Johnny, but things could go better for his wife later on in the night.

Match Prediction: Damian Priest