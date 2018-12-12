WWE News: Matthew McConaughey kicked out of wrestling event when he was younger

McConaughey is apparently a huge pro-wrestling fan

What's the story?

Matthew McConaughey was a guest on The Graham Norton Show along with 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena. While there, along with Jamie Oliver, they gushed over their love of professional wrestling and who they watched when they were kids.

In case you didn't know...

Graham Norton interviewed the Chain Gang Leader about his time as a wrestler, getting into the idea of gimmicks, including Cena's original run as "The Prototype." While Cena went over the ins and outs of the wrestling business, giving some definitions for those who aren't in the know, he explained what a good gimmick was.

Names of legends were thrown around by Cena, Jamie Oliver, and McConaughey. Giant Haystacks, King Kong Bundy, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan were brought up before McConaughey revealed a pretty interesting detail about his life.

The heart of the matter

While reminiscing about his younger days, Matthew McConaughey revealed that he was thrown out of a wrestling event held in Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana.

I got kicked out of Hirsch Coliseum in Shreveport for pelting Skandor Akbar with a bag of tomatoes.

From that point on, Cena and McConaughey gave a brief history lesson on Akbar. Cena, short and sweet as he could make it sound, summed up Akbar in a few words. "Skandor Akbar was a man dressed as a Sheik that used to throw fire." McConaughey jumped back in to talk about Akbar's days as the manager of King Kong Bundy.

Cena also mentioned where he got the "You Can't See Me" gesture from, and mentioned his apparent power of invisibility. You can check out the segment below.

What's next?

It was interesting to see Matthew McConaughey and John Cena bond over goofy gimmicks in the old days of professional wrestling. It's clear to see why Cena has found so many connections in Hollywood, they were watching the territory days.

Cena will join the rest of the WWE when they return to Madison Square Garden on December 26th. The event will also feature Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose in a Steel Cage Match for the Intercontinental Championship, and various stars from NXT and NXT UK.

Do you have any interesting stories involving meeting (or throwing objects at) wrestlers? Let us know in the comments below!

