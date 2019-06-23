What if CM Punk shows up at AEW All Out?

Mike Chin FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 169 // 23 Jun 2019, 09:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk has denied rumors he's coming back to wrestling. But what if he were to show up at All Out?

When AEW puts on All Out in Chicago, one thing is for certain: expectations are high. All In—the precursor to AEW as a whole—sold out and put on a show that hardcore fans generally loved. Double or Nothing—the first officially branded AEW event was generally considered even better for its great matches and storytelling, shrewd pacing, and fun surprises—not least of all the unexpected debut of Jon Moxley.

So, the pressure is on for All Out, but AEW seems up for that sort of challenge thus far. Booking a solid card and putting on great matches seem well within the company, its bookers, and roster’s capabilities. But what about the surprises?

A surprise debut like Moxley can’t be created at will. There was a confluence of factors, starting with Moxley’s decision not to re-sign with WWE and being cagey about where he was going to show up next. To be frank, there aren’t many free agents of Moxley’s star power available for AEW, or any other promotion to recruit, let alone land a deal with.

But there is CM Punk.

It may remain a long shot, and Punk has certainly denied it on social media, but this article considers what might be if Chicago’s favorite son were to make his return to wrestling and debut at All Out.

5. A different introduction from Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley had a memorable introduction to AEW, but we can expect a different look if CM Punk joins the company.

If CM Punk were to appear at All Out, the first place where many fans’ heads might go is that he would make an appearance similar to Jon Moxley. He’d show up during the main event segment—maybe after the match, maybe during it—to insert himself into a program with one of AEW’s top names, if not immediately into the title picture.

Punk’s placement on the card there would make sense, and there is a logic to saving what would probably be the biggest pop of the night for the end of the show, so nothing else has to follow it. However, if AEW were to book Punk in such a similar spot, it would risk making that type of debut feel less special, and setting up an unrealistic expectation that the company will have a surprise of that magnitude to end every show. If Punk were to show up at All Out, we could expect him to appear at a different point in the show, or at least in a different capacity from attacking one or more of the wrestlers working the last match of the card.

1 / 5 NEXT