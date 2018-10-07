UP set to get top-notch shooting academy

Lucknow, Oct 7 (PTI) State capital Lucknow is all set to get a top-notch shooting academy with all the modern facilities.

Uttar Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare minister Chetan Chauhan told PTI Sunday, "The shooting range of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation located opposite to the Chaudhary Charan Singh airport will be converted into a high-excellence shooting academy. This will be a first-of-its-kind shooting academy in the state, and will prove to be quite useful for the shooters in the state."

Chauhan said that the shooting range of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation was lying idle since 2008.

"The government wants to take over. Process for the takeover has been started, and the file is with the state government," Chauhan said and added that he has informed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about this.

The sports minister added, "We will be making a high-excellence shooting academy. There will be hostels. The shooters of the state have to go to Delhi for practice. Those residing in Meerut have to daily commute to Delhi for practice.

"Once the high-excellence shooting academy is ready, the shooters of the state will get all the modern facilities in their home state. We will arrange for best trainers, and if needed, international coaches will also be called."

The academy is likely to come up on 50 acre land, and will have shooting range for various events such as 10-metre, rifle shooting and trap.

Chauhan said that his endeavour will be to establish the academy as soon as possible.

"The UP government is ready to give all possible help to the sportspersons, and by giving best possible training facilities, good performance from the sportspersons at the international events can be expected," he said