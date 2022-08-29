Best MLB NRFI & YRFI for Today: August 29, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Today's Best MLB NRFI

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Miami Marlins

MLB Bettors should look to the Miami Marlins once again for the day's best NRFI. Yesterday didn't go as planned, as Edward Cabrera's shutout streak came to an end in the first inning.

"GOOD MORNING, MOOKIE." - Dodgers

However, two of the best pitchers in the National League are taking the mound today for a surefire NRFI. Pablo Lopez for the Marlins and Tony Gonsolin for the Los Angeles Dodgers will duel at LoanDepot Park.

Lopez has come back down to earth in the second half of the season. He was pacing with Sandy Alcantara. He's been blown up a few times this month but threw six shutout innings his last time out.

A couple of bad outings last month allowed Alcantara (-450) to distance himself from Gonsolin (+1200) in the Cy Young chase. While Gonsolin will likely not receive any hardware at the end of this season, he will still be playing for something bigger in October, and the same cannot be said for Alcantara.

The NRFI has cashed in three of Lopez's last four starts. Gonsolin hasn't allowed a run in the first inning in 10 consecutive games. MLB bettors looking for some easy dough should look no further than this NRFI.

No Runs in the First Inning (-170)

Today's Best MLB YRFI

Boston Red Sox @ Minnesota Twins

The Boston Red Sox open up a three-game set with the Minnesota Twins Monday in Minneapolis, and the pitching matchup in this one is sure to allow some runs.

Brayan Bello is number 49 on the MLB prospects list.

Taking the mound are Brayan Bello for the Red Sox and Dylan Bundy for the Twins. Neither starter has seen much success this season. Bello enters play with a record of 0-3 and Bundy with a record of 7-6.

Bello is making his fifth career start in this one, and fortunately for Boston, he seems to be improving with each start. Bello only allowed two runs in his last start, which is a significant improvement over the 4.33 he averaged in his first three starts.

Bundy doesn't have the excuse of being a rookie to back his poor play. This is Bundy's seventh season in the league, and while pitching poorly, it isn't his worst season ever. Bundy enters play with an ERA of 4.56 and a WHIP of 1.21.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Dylan Bundy pukes on the mound, a breakdown Dylan Bundy pukes on the mound, a breakdown https://t.co/HfAzpsdXoq

"Dylan Bundy pukes on the mound" - Jomboy

The YRFI has cashed in seven of Bundy's last 10 starts and all but one of Bello's sarts. Between these two studs, one of them should allow a run in the first inning.

Yes, a Run in the First Inning (+110)

Parlay for (+233)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt